Conservative MPs have voted to approve an amendment to rewrite Commons sleaze rules and prevent the immediate suspension of former Tory former Owen Paterson, who was recently found to have breached a ban on paid lobbying.

As soon as the result was announced in the chamber, with the final count coming in at 250 to 232, cries of “shameful” and “what have you done to this place?” could be heard.

Angela Rayner described the result as a “disgrace”. Taking to Twitter, she said the Tories had “voted to over-rule an independent cross-party committee which found that [Mr Paterson] repeatedly breached the rules by pocketing over £100,000 a year to lobby ministers on behalf of his paymasters”.

The Labour deputy leader also confirmed her party “will not be taking any part in this sham process or any corrupt committee” – referring to a new standards body set up under the changes – after a source told The Independent the same. SNP politicians will take the same action.

