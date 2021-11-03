Boris Johnson news – live: Owen Paterson suspension blocked by Tories after vote to rip up standards rules
Conservative MPs have voted to approve an amendment to rewrite Commons sleaze rules and prevent the immediate suspension of former Tory former Owen Paterson, who was recently found to have breached a ban on paid lobbying.
As soon as the result was announced in the chamber, with the final count coming in at 250 to 232, cries of “shameful” and “what have you done to this place?” could be heard.
Angela Rayner described the result as a “disgrace”. Taking to Twitter, she said the Tories had “voted to over-rule an independent cross-party committee which found that [Mr Paterson] repeatedly breached the rules by pocketing over £100,000 a year to lobby ministers on behalf of his paymasters”.
The Labour deputy leader also confirmed her party “will not be taking any part in this sham process or any corrupt committee” – referring to a new standards body set up under the changes – after a source told The Independent the same. SNP politicians will take the same action.
Tory MP issues scathing statement on standards vote
Starmer: ‘Corruption. No other word for it.'
Lahour leader Keir Starmer has called the Tories’ standards move “corruption.”
“I am sick of people skirting around calling this out for what it is: corruption,” he said.
“Paterson was receiving money from a private company to ask questions on its behalf. Roberts was found to have made repeated and unwanted sexual advances toward a young staffer. Both of them should be gone – neither are fit to serve as MPs.
“Their continued presence in the Tory party is scandalous. It will further undermine public faith in politics at a time when we should be trying to restore decency and honesty.”
He tweeted: “Corruption. There is no other word for it.”
‘Embarrassed’ Tories ‘know what the’ve done,’ says SNP MP
More from the SNP now, after the party went with Labour in choosing to abstain from joining the new standards committee set up by Conservative MPs.
Speaking immediately after the result of the sleaze vote today, the SNP’s Pete Wishart said it was obvious there were “a lot of embarrassed Conservatives” in the Commons.
“It looks like we’re legitimising the return of these grubby brown envelopes,” he told the BBC. “To overturn a decision by our Standards Committee - which took two years patiently looking at all the evidence ... is quite astounding.”
British fishing crew heads home after being released by France
Following my earlier post (5.02pm), here’s Adam Forrest with more on the news the British fishing boat detained in France has been released.
A French court has ruled that the British fishing trawler impounded in a dispute over post-Brexit fishing rules can leave immediately and its captain will not have to pay a deposit for the release of the ship.
Macduff Shellfish, owner of the vessel, said everyone at the company was “delighted” at the news, as the crew of the Cornelis Gert Jan set sail from Le Havre for home on Wednesday afternoon.
British fishing crew finally heads home after boat released by French
‘They’re in good spirits and looking forward to return to loved ones,’ says vessel owner
Doyle-Price among 13 MPs who voted against sleaze amendment
The names of the 13 Tory MPs who voted against Andrea Leadsom’s standards amendment have been revealed, which doesn’t include the “dozens” who abstained.
LBC’s Ben Kentish reports:
British fishing boat detained by France has been released
Over to France now.
The British trawler that has been impounded by French officials, amid the post-Brexit fishing row, has been released by and is setting sail from Le Havre.
The Cornelis Gert Jan, a Scottish-owned scallop boat, was seized by France maritime officers a week ago and has been detained ever since.
Andrew Brown, the head of public affairs for Macduff Shellfish, which owns the vessel, said: “We are pleased to have this matter resolved and delighted that our crew and vessel are now able to return home.”
He commended the boat’s crew for acting with “calmness and professionalism throughout the entire incident” and said they remain “in good spirits” and are “looking forward to being home with their loved ones”.
UK meat being sent to EU for butchering due to staff shortages
Let’s step away from sleaze news for a moment, and get a Brexit update.
Leading UK meat producers are having to send carcasses to the EU to be butchered before re-importing them again because of the ongoing post-Brexit staffing crisis, reports Adam Forrest.
The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) said several “major” firms were now sending beef to the Republic of Ireland due to the shortage of local skilled butchers.
“It’s all a bit desperate,” BMPA chief executive Nick Allen told The Independent. “The labour is over there [in Ireland] so it makes sense to have prime cuts shipped over then so it can butchered and brought back here.”
UK meat being sent to EU for butchering due to staff shortages
‘It’s all a bit desperate,’ says industry chief as British producers send to Ireland and re-import for sale
Labour and SNP ‘to boycott new committee’
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports Labour and SNP will not take part in the new committee, set up as part of changes to standards procedures:
The i’s Paul Waugh has the same:
Meanwhile, Politico’s Alex Wikcham adds the Tories really will be “marking their own homework”:
McDonnell: ‘No honourable MP would serve on new sleaze committee’
On the new committee, to be created a result of the now-approved amendment by Dame Andrea Leadsom, Labour had a final word to say.
Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, raising a point of order in the Commons, said of the newly created group: “I don’t believe any honourable member is truly honourable if they serve on this new committee.”
He continued: “I want my constituents to know that no Member of Parliament serves on this corrupt committee in my name.”
Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle responded that the debate would not be revisited.
Tories ‘rotten to the core,’ says Labour’s Rayner
Here’s that reactionary tweet from Angela Rayner:
