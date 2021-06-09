✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

The UK has called on the EU to abandon its threats of legal action and trade tariffs amid a row over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The latest dispute about post-Brexit trade concerns chilled meats transported from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Reports suggest London intends to extend the “grace period” for such products beyond June, meaning the imposition of checks will be delayed.

However, the EU has warned the UK that it will respond “swiftly, firmly and resolutely” to any unilateral action which breaches the protocol, with the European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic raising the prospect of a trade war.

With tensions rising, Brexit minister David Frost released a statement urging “pragmatism and common sense” from the EU.

“Further threats of legal action and trade retaliation from the EU won’t make life any easier for the shopper in Strabane who can’t buy their favourite product,” he added.

The two sides will meet in London on Wednesday morning to discuss the implementation of the protocol.