✕ Close Related video: Boris Johnson calls The Telegraph his 'real boss', Dominic Cummings claims

The government is expected to warn the EU that it is prepared to override the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol if an agreement cannot be reached on cutting checks on goods travelling from Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Ministers are preparing to outline proposals to parliament for solving the “serious challenges” caused by the Protocol, which is designed to prevent a hard border with Ireland by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

Lord Frost, the former chief negotiator with the EU, is expected to say today that the post-Brexit terms must be radically changed, less than a year on from the new system coming into effect.

The Conservative peer recently told the European Scrutiny Committee that the only way to make the Protocol work was to “hugely reduce or eliminate the barriers” that have effectively created a border down the Irish Sea since it came into force in January.

Boris Johnson used a phone call on Tuesday with his Dublin counterpart Micheal Martin to urge “pragmatism” in order to mend the issues being created by the Protocol, but the plans are likely to be controversial with the EU.