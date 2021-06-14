✕ Close Related video: Macron takes swipe at Johnson and wants border fixed ‘calmly and professionally’

Joe Biden has urged Boris Johnson to ensure the Northern Ireland peace process was protected amid a bitter row between London and Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US president had held a “candid discussion” with the prime minister about the issue at the G7 summit in Cornwall, which ended on Sunday.

It came as the gathering of world leaders finished with a bitter and intensifying row after Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, accused Emmanuel Macron, the French president and other senior EU figures of talking about Northern Ireland “as if it was some kind of different country to the UK”, describing the comments as “offensive”.

Mr Macron strongly denied that he had ever questioned British sovereignty but insisted the UK must honour the commitments which Mr Johnson signed up to in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.