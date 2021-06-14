Brexit news – live: G7 ends with ‘candid’ Biden-Johnson discussion on Northern Ireland as border row deepens
Latest developments as they happen
Related video: Macron takes swipe at Johnson and wants border fixed ‘calmly and professionally’
Joe Biden has urged Boris Johnson to ensure the Northern Ireland peace process was protected amid a bitter row between London and Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US president had held a “candid discussion” with the prime minister about the issue at the G7 summit in Cornwall, which ended on Sunday.
It came as the gathering of world leaders finished with a bitter and intensifying row after Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, accused Emmanuel Macron, the French president and other senior EU figures of talking about Northern Ireland “as if it was some kind of different country to the UK”, describing the comments as “offensive”.
Mr Macron strongly denied that he had ever questioned British sovereignty but insisted the UK must honour the commitments which Mr Johnson signed up to in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.
UN executive calls for investment in women and girls to achieve G7 goals
Words like vaccines, climate, trade, taxes, debt and development feature prominently at the G7 summit, writes Anita Bhatia, deputy executive director of UN Women.
They are the right goals at the right time. But achieving them cannot happen without bold investments in women and girls. The summit should add one more word to its vocabulary: gender.
Here is her column:
Opinion: Global G7 goals cannot be met without bold investment in women and girls
Just as green bonds have been designated to support specific climate or environment-oriented projects, gender bonds could be leveraged to support projects advancing gender equality, writes Anita Bhatia
UK reputation at stake over Brexit row, warns Barnier
Michel Barnier, the EU’s former Brexit negotiator, has said the reputation of the UK is at stake regarding the tensions over Northern Ireland trade.
“The United Kingdom needs to pay attention to its reputation,” Mr Barnier told France Info radio.
“I want Mr Johnson to respect his signature,” he added.
Macron centre stage in Brexit row
The “sausage war” row between the UK and EU deepened yesterday as the Elysee Palace rejected claims that Emmanuel Macron confused the constitutional status of Northern Ireland in a conversation with Boris Johnson at the G7 summit in Cornwall.
In a stinging riposte to the prime minister’s demands for flexibility from Brussels, Mr Macron told reporters that it was not for the EU to sort out the “incoherences” of the Brexit deal that Mr Johnson had demanded, negotiated and agreed to.
And he said that respect for the UK’s sovereignty, including Northern Ireland’s position as an integral part of the country, cannot come at the cost of a lack of respect for the EU’s single market.
Here is more on that story:
Macron takes swipe at Johnson and wants border fixed ‘calmly and professionally’
French president tells PM it is not the EU’s job to sort out the ‘incoherences’ of his Brexit deal
G7 summit branded ‘colossal failure’
The G7 failed to deliver significant new pledges on climate finance at their three-day summit in Cornwall, campaigners have warned.
Despite the prime minister’s promises of a new green package to match the US funding of reconstruction of post-war Europe, the gathering of leading global powers at Carbis Bay delivered “a partial plan not a Marshall plan”, said Christian Aid.
A communiqué issued by the G7 states – the UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan – promised that each would “increase and improve” their contributions towards a promise made 11 years ago for rich nations to spend $100bn (£71bn) annually helping poorer countries adapt to global warming.
Here is the story:
G7 summit in Cornwall branded ‘colossal failure’ as promises on climate, aid and vaccines fall short
‘A partial plan, not a Marshall Plan’: Campaigners rue lack of solid commitments from G7 leaders
US president gives ‘candid’ assessment of Brexit to Johnson
Joe Biden held a “candid” meeting with Boris Johnson on the issue of the Northern Ireland peace process during the G7 summit, the White House has disclosed, as the meeting of world leaders ended in acrimony.
London’s bitter row with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements somewhat overshadowed the final day of the gathering and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday confirmed that the president had held a “candid discussion” with the PM about Northern Ireland.
Mr Sullivan said the president had expressed his views with “deep sincerity” but declined to elaborate, hinting that Mr Biden may have forcefully delivered his message.
“All I’m going to say: they did discuss this issue. They had a candid discussion of it in private,” Mr Sullivan said.
“The president naturally, and with deep sincerity, encouraged the Prime Minister to protect the Good Friday Agreement and the progress made under it.
“The specifics beyond that, I’m not going to get into.”
Mr Sullivan did not disclose whether the president had linked the issue to a free trade deal with the UK and did not specify when the conversation took place.§
