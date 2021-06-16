Brexit news - live: PM says UK must end ‘restrictive regulation’ as farmers’ criticise Australia trade deal
Boris Johnson has said that a future path must be cleared through a “thicket of burdensome and restrictive regulation” to fulfil the UK’s potential outside the EU.
The prime minister welcomed a report from a taskforce of senior Tory MPs setting out their ideas for taking advantage of life outside the European bloc.
Mr Johnson pledged to give the “detailed consideration it deserves” to the document from the taskforce led by Brexiteer Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader.
It comes as farmers have raised “deep concerns” over a free trade deal Mr Johnson has agreed with Australia that they fear undercut them with cut-price imports, and have also raised concerns about animal welfare.
NFU Scotland bemoaned a lack of consultation about the accord and said it could give Australia “unfettered access” to UK markets.
Tariffs will be scrapped immediately on imported beef and lamb from Australia, triggering accusations that the trade deal struck by Boris Johnson will send UK farmers “to the wall”.
The small print of the first major post-Brexit agreement – revealed by Canberra, as the UK government tried to keep it under wraps – revealed a pledge to protect farmers for 15 years has been dropped.
Instead, Australian farmers will effectively be handed tariff-free access from day one, up to a “cap” on sales that is 60 times the current level of imported beef, writes The Independent’s deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
