Boris Johnson is looking ahead to a life outside the EU for the UK (EPA)

Boris Johnson has said that a future path must be cleared through a “thicket of burdensome and restrictive regulation” to fulfil the UK’s potential outside the EU.

The prime minister welcomed a report from a taskforce of senior Tory MPs setting out their ideas for taking advantage of life outside the European bloc.

Mr Johnson pledged to give the “detailed consideration it deserves” to the document from the taskforce led by Brexiteer Sir Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader.

It comes as farmers have raised “deep concerns” over a free trade deal Mr Johnson has agreed with Australia that they fear undercut them with cut-price imports, and have also raised concerns about animal welfare.

NFU Scotland bemoaned a lack of consultation about the accord and said it could give Australia “unfettered access” to UK markets.