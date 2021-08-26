✕ Close Nando’s temporarily closes stores across UK due to supply issues

Supermarkets and hauliers have issued a warning to shoppers that supply struggles could mean they face long-term higher food prices.

A shortfall of around 100,000 drivers, which has been driven by thousands of European drivers leaving during the pandemic and not returning, as well as “high numbers” of workers retiring, is being blamed for the trouble, hauliers told PA.

Meanwhile, a supermarket chief who asked to remain anonymous, added that increasing wages for drivers will result in inflationary pressure for retailers. “To ease the pressure, we need the government to quickly allow us to access the EU labour market, whilst the industry must also play its part in increasing the driver pool through fast-track driver programmes and apprenticeships,” they told the news agency.

It comes amid rumours that some retailers will be forced to abandon the annual Black Friday sales due to rocketing shipping costs, major delays to orders, and a nationwide lorry driver shortage.

Shops face too many challenges to complete the stocking and restocking necessary for the late-November event, according to an exclusive report by the i newspaper.

Earlier, Labour’s Rachel Reeves blamed the government for the supply chain “crisis” and instructed the government to “step up” and take action.