Britain has threatened to sue France within 48 hours over an escalating row about post-Brexit fishing rights.
Lizz Truss, the foreign secretary, said London “will not roll over” in the ongoing war of words with Paris.
“[They] need to withdraw those threats otherwise we will use the dispute resolution mechanism in the EU deal to take action,” she told BBC Radio 4.
The foreign secretary’s comments came after Emmanuel Macron, the French president, warned that he could use “retaliation measures” if Britain does not give ground in the dispute.
The two sides have for months been embroiled in a row over Channel fishing permits. Britain granted France fishermen just a handful of licences to fish in UK territorial waters when scores had been applied for.
“We have given the prime minister’s team a document [explaining how to work towards a solution]. Now the ball is in Britain’s court,” Mr Macron said on Sunday. “I don’t want to have to use retaliation measures, because that wouldn’t help our fishermen”.
Tensions escalated further over the weekend after Jean Castex, the French prime minister, wrote to EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.
He said that the bloc needed to show the EU population it was better to stay in the union than be out of it. Some in London took the letter to be a veiled suggestion that the UK should be punished for leaving the EU.
Britain and France once again find themselves at loggerheads over post-Brexit fishing rights in the English Channel.
The latest installment of the feud kicked off on Wednesday when French maritime authorities seized a Scottish scallop trawler, the Cornelis-Gert Jan, and detained it at the port of Le Harve in Normandy, accusing it of fishing without a licence and fining a second boat for obstructing vessel checks.
Britain must give ground in a post-Brexit fishing dispute or France will trigger trade reprisals, Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday, warning: “The ball is in Britain’s court.”
Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s Brexit coverage.
We’ll bring you updates throughout the day as the ongoing row between the UK and France over fishing rights escalates.
