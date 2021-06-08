✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

The EU has told the UK it will act “firmly and resolutely” if London reneges on its commitments in the Northern Ireland protocol.

This comes amid reports that the “grace period” for chilled meats in Northern Irish shops could be extended past June.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic criticised the UK over the “numerous and fundamental gaps” in its implementation of the protocol.

He called on the British government to respect “its international law obligations”, saying Brussels would “not be shy” to respond to any unilateral action from London.

Ahead of a meeting between the UK and the EU on Wednesday, businesses have called for an end to trade frictions between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group, a group of leading companies, said hurdles to trade needed to removed and stressed that “stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability” must be delivered.