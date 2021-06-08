Brexit news - live: EU warns of ‘firm’ response if NI protocol ignored as firms demand end of trade friction
Follow live updates below
The EU has told the UK it will act “firmly and resolutely” if London reneges on its commitments in the Northern Ireland protocol.
This comes amid reports that the “grace period” for chilled meats in Northern Irish shops could be extended past June.
Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic criticised the UK over the “numerous and fundamental gaps” in its implementation of the protocol.
He called on the British government to respect “its international law obligations”, saying Brussels would “not be shy” to respond to any unilateral action from London.
Ahead of a meeting between the UK and the EU on Wednesday, businesses have called for an end to trade frictions between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
The Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group, a group of leading companies, said hurdles to trade needed to removed and stressed that “stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability” must be delivered.
Starmer’s constituency to annex part of Corbyn’s seat in boundary review plan
Labour leader Keir Starmer’s constituency would be extended to include part of his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn’s seat under planned electoral boundary changes.
Under proposals set out in a government review, the Holborn and St Pancras constituency would take over the Tufnell Park ward, which currently lies in Mr Corbyn’s Islington North seat.
Other potential changes include a new “City of London and Islington South” seat.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone has more details:
Keir Starmer’s constituency to annex part of Jeremy Corbyn’s seat in boundary review plan
England’s boundary review releases initial proposals
EU has to ‘respect’ NI protocol, says Eustice
The EU has warned the UK not to take unilateral action that goes against the Northern Ireland protocol.
In response to such criticism, the environment secretary George Eustice has in turn said Brussels must “respect” the deal.
Speaking on Sky News, the minister called on the EU to work with the UK to “iron out” existing issues.
He said: “What you have to bear in mind is that the protocol always envisaged that both parties would show best endeavours to make the Northern Ireland protocol work, and that included recognising that Northern Ireland was an integral part of the UK and that you should support the free flow of goods to Northern Ireland.
“What we really need the EU to do is to respect that part of the protocol and put in place sensible measures to remove things like the nonsensical ban on selling sausages or chicken nuggets to Northern Ireland - not just requiring paperwork, but actually having an outright ban on some of those goods - that clearly doesn’t make sense.”
EU will ‘not be shy’ to respond to breaches of NI protocol, warns Sefcovic
Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice president, has warned British ministers that the EU will “not be shy” to take action against the UK for breaches of the Northern Ireland protocol.
Writing in The Daily Telegraph, he said the bloc would act “swiftly, firmly and resolutely to ensure that the UK abides by its international law obligations”.
He added that, as a stepping stone, deadlines for the UK to meet its obligations should be agreed.
His comments come a day before a meeting between Brussels and London.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling UK politics coverage.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies