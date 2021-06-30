✕ Close Related video: Brexit supporter and Iron Maiden star Bruce Dickinson complains about Brexit’s impact on musicians

A truce to end an ongoing trade row between London and Brussels over the movement of chilled meats from Britain to Northern Ireland – dubbed “sausage wars” – is said to be on the horizon ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Anticipation of an extension to the grace period which currently allows the movement of those products across the Irish Sea comes as the EU’s post-Brexit negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, is scheduled to address the media on Wednesday afternoon, while the UK is expected to issue a statement.

Elsewhere in Brexit land, the deadline for EU citizens and their families to apply to a Home Office scheme to ensure they remain in the UK legally is fast approaching.

Despite calls for an extension to the scheme, which ends today, the government has insisted this will not happen – ignoring a warning from campaigners about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the backlog of around 400,000 cases awaiting a decision.