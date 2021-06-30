Brexit news – live: Truce to avoid ‘sausage war’ expected as Europeans scramble for right to remain in UK
Latest developments from Westminster and beyond
A truce to end an ongoing trade row between London and Brussels over the movement of chilled meats from Britain to Northern Ireland – dubbed “sausage wars” – is said to be on the horizon ahead of Thursday’s deadline.
Anticipation of an extension to the grace period which currently allows the movement of those products across the Irish Sea comes as the EU’s post-Brexit negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, is scheduled to address the media on Wednesday afternoon, while the UK is expected to issue a statement.
Elsewhere in Brexit land, the deadline for EU citizens and their families to apply to a Home Office scheme to ensure they remain in the UK legally is fast approaching.
Despite calls for an extension to the scheme, which ends today, the government has insisted this will not happen – ignoring a warning from campaigners about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the backlog of around 400,000 cases awaiting a decision.
Northern Ireland voters evenly split over post-Brexit protocol, poll finds
Public opinion is “evenly split” in Northern Ireland over the Brexit Protocol, an opinion poll suggests.
The Protocol, which introduces fresh checks on goods arriving into the region from Great Britain following the UK‘s departure from the EU, sharply divides opinions at Stormont.
The survey conducted by LucidTalk for a team of researchers at Queen’s University Belfast revealed that when asked whether the Protocol is appropriate for Northern Ireland, 47 per cent agree that it is, but 47 per cent disagree.
UK and EU close to truce in ‘sausage war’ row
A deal to hold off a post-Brexit ban on sausages and other chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is expected to be announced at the eleventh-hour.
The prohibition of chilled meats, including mince and sausages, is one element of the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, which erects economic trade barriers in the Irish Sea.
The new three month extension is widely expected to be signed shortly and will enable the shipments of meat products to continue.
Thousands could be stripped of rights in race for Home Office settlement scheme
Thousands of EU citizens could be stripped of their rights in the UK as frantic last-minute efforts to apply for settled status have been hampered by jammed Home Office helplines, website delays and overwhelmed advisers turning applicants away, lawyers warn.
Ministers have been accused of “risking a terrible injustice” by refusing to extend the 30 June deadline to register for EU settlement, as experts said swathes of people would not apply in time due to difficulties accessing support.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of Brexit and UK politics on Wednesday as deadlines for both the EU citizens UK settlement scheme and NI trade grace period loom.
