Brexit news live: Nurses ‘consider protest over 3% NHS pay rise’, as UK looks to slash EU-inherited regulation
Nurses are thought to be considering industrial action over the “appalling” offer of a 3 per cent NHS pay rise in England and Wales, a union has warned.
It comes after the Department for Health and Social Care in March said only a rise of 1 per cent was affordable – before the independent NHS pay review body recommended this go up to 3 per cent, which was accepted by the government.
Patricia Marquis, England director of RCN, said nurses were “really angry and upset” at the pay award, which the union claims amounts to a pay cut once inflation is taken into account. “We will be considering with them what the next steps might be, which could include consideration of industrial action most certainly,” she told BBC2’s Newsnight.
Meanwhile, ministers will today announce a consultation into what slashing red tape inherited during Britain’s time as an EU member will look like. Brexit minister David Frost, who negotiated the Withdrawal Agreement, said the proposals marked the “first time in a generation” that British politicians were “free to implement rules that put the UK first”.
NHS chief questions government’s handling of staff pay rise
An NHS boss has signalled the service supports its staff, saying it has an “enormous amount of sympathy” for them, over the way their pay rise “has been handled this year by the government”.
Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, told the BBC this morning leaders were “relieved it’s 3 per cent, not 1 per cent” but added: “The key question is, is the government going to fund this pay award properly?”
“What we can’t have is a situation where the assumption is that the NHS will make efficiencies, will cut the number of staff or reduce the services it provides to pay for this pay award, what we can’t have is a situation where some parts of the NHS, particularly the services that provide specialist public health services, don’t receive the pay award in the same way that my members who run services in hospitals do so,” he told BBC R4’s Today programme.
“We’re also worried about the longer-term, what does this mean in terms of the attitude of staff and unions in future years around pay awards?” he said.
PM criticised for ‘flunking’ levelling up speech – again
Boris Johnson “flunked” his opportunity to define his government’s flagship levelling up agenda which risks becoming an “everything and nothing policy”, MPs have said.
Levelling up was a term coined when Mr Johnson entered No 10 and was heavily pushed during the 2019 election as a way of closing regional inequalities and “improving everyday life and life chances”. But it has since been used in relation to tackling a number of issues including addressing racial inequalities, disability rights, and tackling antisemitism.
Releasing a report on the policy on Thursday, Labour MP Darren Jones, chairman of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee, said: “Levelling up was a major part of the government’s offer to the British people at the last election, but it appears every possible funding stream from government - be it about bus stops or football pitches - is labelled as for levelling up.”
The BEIS committee said it was their view that levelling up meant “the spreading of economic and social opportunities more evenly across the country”. But the panel added it was unclear who was responsible for delivering on it.
It comes after the PM’s heavily criticised speech at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry last week - which was billed as a major bid to define his vision for the UK - panned for providing little to no new detail on levelling up.
Mr Jones will deliver a statement on behalf of the BEIS Committee in the Commons just after 1.30pm today.
Parliamentary schedule for Thursday
Here’s a look at what’s going on inside Westminster today:
House of Commons
9.30am Environment, food and rural affairs questions
10.10am Church Commissioners, House of Commons Commission, Parliamentary Works Sponsor Body, Public Accounts Commission and Speaker’s Committee on the Electoral Commission questions
10.30am A statement on Covid-19
11.30am Business questions
12.30pm A statement from schools minister Nick Gibb on awarding qualifications in 2021 and 2022
1.30pm Select committee statements
Matters to be raised before the forthcoming adjournment
A short debate on the review of the Gambling Act 2005
Westminster Hall
1.30pm Priorities for the Cop26 conference
3.15pm Support for unpaid carers and carers week 2021
House of Lords
12pm Oral questions
1pm A statement on changes to international travel rules
A statement on the reported Chinese state-sponsored cyber attack on Microsoft exchange servers
A statement on the NHS
A debate on the Public Services Committee report, A critical juncture for public services: lessons from Covid-19
A debate on the European Union Committee report, The future UK-EU relationship on professional and business services
Draft Calorie Labelling (Out of Home Sector) (England) Regulations 2021 - motions to approve and regret
A statement on tackling violence against women and girls
Ministers look to slash EU-inherited regulation in new consultation
Reforms - including proposals to streamline regulations - designed to slash red tape inherited during Britain’s decades as an EU member will be put to consultation, ministers have announced.
It marks an initial response to the report by the independent Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform (TIGRR), which was commissioned by Boris Johnson and chaired by former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.
Suggestions made by Sir Iain’s taskforce included calling on the government to enable companies to trial innovative ideas safely by lifting certain regulations to allow new products to be tested in a real-world setting under the supervision of a regulator - a style of experimentation dubbed the “sandbox”.
Other proposals to be consulted on include bringing in tougher scrutiny of proposed regulations to ensure poor measures do not become law and reviewing new additions every two years, rather than every five.
“Now is the time to think boldly about how we regulate, as we seize our new opportunities as an independent nation,” Lord Frost, who negotiated the Withdrawal Agreement, said. “For the first time in a generation, we are free to implement rules that put the UK first.”
He added: “Reforming the way we regulate will be a big part of delivering that for people.”
Nurses consider action over ‘appalling’ 3% NHS pay rise
The main nursing union is to consult members on possible action, after the government announced a 3 per cent NHS pay rise which the Royal College of Nursing said amounts to a cut after inflation is taken into account.
The Department of Health said the rise will be worth an additional £1,000 a year to the average nurse in England, while many porters and cleaners will receive around £540.
It amounts to a significant improvement on the government’s initial offer of just 1 per cent for NHS staff after a year in which they have been under intense pressure because of the coronavirus pandemic. But while it is higher than the current rate of inflation, the RCN – which had demanded 12.5 per cent – said it would soon fall behind the expected increase in prices over the coming months, leaving nurses worse-off overall.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
