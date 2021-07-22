✕ Close Priti Patel accused of 'troubling' refusal to accept border policy failed, despite spread of Delta variant

Nurses are thought to be considering industrial action over the “appalling” offer of a 3 per cent NHS pay rise in England and Wales, a union has warned.

It comes after the Department for Health and Social Care in March said only a rise of 1 per cent was affordable – before the independent NHS pay review body recommended this go up to 3 per cent, which was accepted by the government.

Patricia Marquis, England director of RCN, said nurses were “really angry and upset” at the pay award, which the union claims amounts to a pay cut once inflation is taken into account. “We will be considering with them what the next steps might be, which could include consideration of industrial action most certainly,” she told BBC2’s Newsnight.

Meanwhile, ministers will today announce a consultation into what slashing red tape inherited during Britain’s time as an EU member will look like. Brexit minister David Frost, who negotiated the Withdrawal Agreement, said the proposals marked the “first time in a generation” that British politicians were “free to implement rules that put the UK first”.