Ongoing rows over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol puts the region at risk of becoming a “permanent casualty” of Brexit – unless compromise is found urgently, a House of Lords committee has found.

Peers today published a report on both the problematic trade arrangement, as well as the EU and UK’s “fundamentally flawed” approach to resolving the dispute.

The group, which includes nationalist and unionist members from NI, said the UK approach had been characterised by a “lack of clarity, transparency and readiness” while the EU had demonstrated a “lack of balance, understanding and flexibility”.

Meanwhile, the SNP has demanded Rishi Sunak uses his visit to Scotland on Thursday to apologise for “prematurely withdrawing furlough and risking thousands of unnecessary redundancies”.

The chancellor is due to meet people supported by the UK government’s “plan for jobs” scheme, which he said has supported one in three jobs in Scotland, but the SNP’s shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss urged him to explain “why he is shortchanging us on youth jobs”.