Brexit news - live: Boris Johnson urged to reciprocate EU’s ‘flexibility’ as UK hits out at NI Protocol
Boris Johnson’s government should reciprocate the “generosity of spirit” shown by the European Union over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin has said.
In the wake of the bloc’s decision to extend the grace period on the GB-NI trade of chilled meats following weeks of poisonous stalemate, the Irish Taoseaich suggested European leaders have indicated they are willing to deploy a “sense of flexibility”, as he insisted there were “sustainable solutions” to be found within the existing Brexit withdrawal agreement.
However, Lord Frost, the UK’s Brexit minister, appeared to dismiss the recent “sausage wars” truce as a “sticking plaster” which addresses only a “tiny part of the problem” with the trade deal he negotiated last year, suggesting the NI Protocol was failing to “reflect the balance that was in the Good Friday Agreement” and therefore was “not working”.
Government told to call in army to get goods to shops after driver shortage sparked by Brexit and Covid
The government has been told that the army should be called in to distribute goods to supermarkets following a driver shortage sparked by Brexit and Covid, our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports.
Industry leaders are warning of gaps on shelves because of an “unimaginable” collapse of supply chains triggered by a shortfall of at least 60,000 heavy goods vehicle drivers.
Sweets giant Haribo is among firms struggling to get stocks into shops because of “a perfect storm” of EU drivers shunning the UK and driving tests being cancelled because of the pandemic.
As shown in the above footage, Boris Johnson was confronted about the problems in the Commons, but ducked a call to relax post-Brexit immigration rules to allow more drivers to work in this country.
NI Protocol failing to 'reflect the balance’ of Good Friday Agreement, UK’s Brexit minister says
Lord Frost has hit out at the Northern Ireland Protocol as failing to “reflect the balance of the Good Friday Agreement” as intended and therefore “not working”.
Speaking to The Telegraph – which is running an editorial in the wake of his comments titled, “The Northern Ireland Protocol is undermining the Good Friday Agreement” – the UK’s Brexit minister cited recent polling as he said “support for the protocol has collapsed” among unionists.
“That’s just not a stable basis to proceed on. That is the problem,” he said, adding: “It just doesn’t seem unreasonable to us to say, these arrangements aren’t working out quite as we both thought, look at the effects and the way it’s playing out, we really should take another look at how it’s happening.”
Lord Frost also appeared to dismiss the EU’s recent decision to extend the grace period on the trade of chilled meats between Great Britain and Northern Ireland as addressing “just a “tiny part of the problem” with the Protocol, adding that London’s “worry” is that the UK and EU “just lurch from date to date, and crisis to crisis, and find sticking plaster fixes, but never deal with the underlying problem”.
His comments came a day after he and the UK government’s Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis penned an article in the Irish Times giving similar warnings about the Belfast Agreement and rebutting the EU’s British ambassador’s claim that the Protocol “must be implemented in full” as failing to “deal with the reality that now exists”.
EU has ‘demonstrated goodwill’ with grace period extension on chilled meats, Irish Taoseaich says
Here are the comments made by Ireland’s Taoseaich yesterday, as he insisted there are “sustainable solutions” to the problems with the NI Protocol to be found within the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
“There is a way for a sustainable solution here – it’s within the withdrawal agreement which the British government signed up to and there are mechanisms within that agreement to reach a resolution,” Micheal Martin said.
“I think the British government should acknowledge the approach of the EU this week in terms of the extension of the grace period and also in terms of the facilitation around the medicines issue.
“There is no question but the European Commission and the European Union leaders have demonstrated goodwill and a generosity of spirit towards the British government in the past week in their efforts to resolve this issue.
“It really is time for the British government to reciprocate that generosity of spirit that European Union leaders have shown and also the sense of flexibility that Europe has indicated to the United Kingdom is willing to deploy in respect off the working out of issues pertaining to the protocol.”
