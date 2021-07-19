✕ Close Labour leader criticises Prime Minister's U-turn over self-isolation

The government has restarted emergency road measures in Kent, first installed to handle post-Brexit queues, “in anticipation of increased international travel by car drivers from Monday [so-called Freedom Day]”, according to Highways England.

Barriers on the M20 were erected over the weekend for Operation Brock, days after ministers’ move to exclude France from the policy that allows vaccinated travellers to visit amber-list countries without quarantine on their return – blamed on the existence of cases of the Beta variant in the popular holiday destination.

Eurotunnel said the company was “baffled” by the decision. “We’ve been talking to government non-stop and didn’t get any heads up, and we’ve asked what is the rationale behind it,” a spokesperson told the Guardian.

Meanwhile, UK supermarket chains have warned that rising Northern Ireland Protocol costs could “force” retailers to switch from British suppliers to EU ones. Representatives from Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Iceland and Marks and Spencer have sent a joint letter to the UK government and the European Commission to highlight their concerns.