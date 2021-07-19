Brexit news – live: Kent roadblocks in place for ‘holiday traffic’, as stores warn of NI Protocol price hikes
The government has restarted emergency road measures in Kent, first installed to handle post-Brexit queues, “in anticipation of increased international travel by car drivers from Monday [so-called Freedom Day]”, according to Highways England.
Barriers on the M20 were erected over the weekend for Operation Brock, days after ministers’ move to exclude France from the policy that allows vaccinated travellers to visit amber-list countries without quarantine on their return – blamed on the existence of cases of the Beta variant in the popular holiday destination.
Eurotunnel said the company was “baffled” by the decision. “We’ve been talking to government non-stop and didn’t get any heads up, and we’ve asked what is the rationale behind it,” a spokesperson told the Guardian.
Meanwhile, UK supermarket chains have warned that rising Northern Ireland Protocol costs could “force” retailers to switch from British suppliers to EU ones. Representatives from Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Iceland and Marks and Spencer have sent a joint letter to the UK government and the European Commission to highlight their concerns.
House of Commons itinerary for Monday
Here’s the parliamentary schedule for Monday, including timings for the Commons, House of Lords and Westminster Hall.
House of Commons
2.30pm Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government questions
3.30pm Urgent questions/statements
Nationality and Borders Bill - second reading (day one)
A short debate on the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs office in Melton under the Places for Growth Programme
Westminster Hall
4.30pm E-petition 317336 relating to cervical screening
6.15pm E-petition 567681 relating to an amnesty for undocumented migrants
House of Lords
1pm Oral questions
2pm A statement on transport decarbonisation
Skills and Post-16 Education Bill - committee stage (day three)
Starmer to back purge of far-left Labour factions – report
Sir Keir Starmer will reportedly support an incoming purge of far-left factions that were vocal supporters of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, in a move that will outrage some in his own party.
After 15 months of being party leader, a role he inherited from Jeremy Corbyn - at which point he promised to stamp out accusations of antisemitism - Sir Keir is pushing to reshape the party and earn back trust lost from voters who did not back Mr Corbyn.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the National Executive Committee, which governs the party, will be asked to proscribe four named groups, according to reports first published in the Daily Mirror. They include: Resist and Labour Against the Witchhunt, which claims antisemitism allegations were politically motivated, and Labour In Exile Network, which expressly welcomes expelled or suspended members.
Socialist Appeal, a group that describes itself as a Marxist voice of Labour and youth, would also become a banned group.
The move will see around 1,000 Labour members auto-excluded from the party, and could result in anyone else found to be a member of any of these groups kicked out.
“Under Corbyn those from the far left fringes with poisonous beliefs and warped world-views were welcomed into the party,” one Labour insider told the Mirror. “Keir is right to stamp out anti-Semitism and toxic extremism and get the party back into the decent mainstream of Labour values.”
“We need to be fighting to form the next government and that means cleaning out the stable,” they added.
An official Labour party spokesperson did not deny the move when asked by the paper.
MPs call for ‘long overdue’ council tax revaluation for England
The government is being urged by MPs to carry out a “long overdue” revaluation of council tax property values in England.
The Commons Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee said the tax is becoming “increasingly regressive” to the detriment of more deprived areas. It added change should be part of a wider programme of reform to set local government finances on a sustainable footing.
Town hall budgets, it said, had been “strained” since the coalition government’s austerity cuts in 2010 with three councils - Northampton, Croydon and Slough - having to admit they had run out of money.
MPs believe councils should be allowed to retain 75 per cent of business rates from 2022 and council tax should be reformed with the revaluation of properties and the introduction of additional bands. In the longer term it said the Government should consider replacing council tax and business rates with a new “proportional” property tax.
“Council budgets have been stretched for several years and the social care funding crisis is at the heart of financial pressures for many councils,” committee chairman Clive Betts said.
“Covid-19 has also hit councils hard and, while the government responded to the pandemic with substantial financial support, they now need to come forward with a long-term sustainable way of funding councils and the services they provide.”
Welsh Labour MP hits out at Johnson over isolation drama
UK government urged to follow EU’s lead on single-use plastic ban
Ministers have been accused of failing to uphold their promise of ensuring UK environmental standards do not drop post-Brexit.
European Union member states are currently legislating to bring in a Brussels directive to ban the most polluting single-use plastics, including cutlery, plates and polystyrene food containers, but the UK government has yet to follow suit in England.
Ministers regularly stated following the 2016 Brexit referendum that the country would uphold high environmental standards even after the split from the bloc, promising to be a world leader in green issues.
But, according to an exclusive report by the PA news agency, some 21 campaign groups – including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, City to Sea and Keep Britain Tidy – are due to challenge Boris Johnson’s government on its commitments, warning that a failure to keep up with EU anti-plastic regulations would be an “awful dereliction of promises to lead on environmental issues post-Brexit”.
In a letter on Tuesday to environment minister Rebecca Pow, they will argue that standards in England are set to drop below both the EU and the rest of the UK if ministers do not act.
An online petition calling for Ms Pow to outlaw such single-use items in England had attracted more than 75,000 signatures by Sunday.
Ministers to slash red tape for trade with developing countries
Proposed changes being considered by the Department for International Trade could mean developing countries will face fewer barriers when they trade with Britain.
Officials are seeking views on plans to ease rules on trade with developing nations, including complex rules of origin requirements, which determine whether a good’s inputs qualify it for cheaper tariffs.
Other products, such as rice and trainers, may also have their tariffs slashed, making them more attractive for importers based in the UK, reports our economics editor Anna Isaac.
UK wants to build on international efforts to give special trade treatment for poorer nations
Ministers urged to intervene before next step of NI Protocol checks
Price hikes caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol could “force” major UK retailers to switch from British suppliers to EU suppliers, representatives from Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Iceland and Marks and Spencer have warned.
The protocol is a set of rules jointly agreed between the UK government and the EU to regulate post-Brexit trade to and from Northern Ireland.
It led to checks on some goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, leading to disagreements such as the highly publicised “sausage war”.
The six supermarkets, which represent more than 75 per cent of Northern Ireland’s grocery market, claim the next phase of checks will drive up costs both for them and Northern Ireland consumers.
In a joint letter to the UK government and the European Commission, the six stores appeal for action to prevent disruption to trade so UK supermarkets can “continue to provide the people of Northern Ireland with choice and affordability”.
Emergency road measures pop up in Kent amid post-freedom day traffic fears
Barriers on the M20 were erected over the weekend for Operation Brock, a decision taken on Thursday “in anticipation of increased international travel by car drivers from Monday”, according to Highways England.
Next weekend would normally be the busiest for passenger traffic at the ports, at the start of most school summer holidays, while tomorrow’s “freedom day” was expected to mean more traffic on the roads in Kent.
However, demand could be affected by the UK government’s announcement that France would be excluded from the policy that allows vaccinated travellers to visit amber-list countries without quarantine on their return due to cases of the Beta variant in the EU.
Eurotunnel told the Guardian it had not had immediate cancellations, but added: “We have seen significantly lower booking levels this year so did not anticipate any traffic congestion.”
It remains to be seen how popular cross-Channel travel is next weekend – normally the busiest for passenger traffic at the start of school summer holidays.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of political events on Monday as post-Brexit woes continue to cause trouble for Boris Johnson’s government.
