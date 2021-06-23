Brexit news – live: Boris Johnson hails fifth anniversary of vote as Tory grandee warns future looks ‘ominous’
Follow latest developments as UK marks five years since referendum
The UK marks five years since the Brexit referendum on Wednesday with a warning from a Tory grandee that “storm clouds are gathering on the horizon”.
Boris Johnson acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the vote by claiming it was his "mission" to use the UK’s new position in the world to deliver a better future for the British people.
"The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people,” he said.
However, in a sharply contrasting message, the veteran pro-European Lord Heseltine said the outlook was "ominous", with the Northern Ireland peace process under real threat.
"Storm clouds are gathering on the horizon, chief among them the threat to the Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland,” he said.
Labour said the prime minister’s “dishonesty” over Brexit was “still having real consequences”.
PM claims Brexit is spurring ‘innovation, jobs and renewal'
Boris Johnson has released a statement to mark five years since the bitterly fought Brexit vote, which divided the country and led to years of domestic turmoil before the UK left the EU on 31 January 2020.
He has claimed leaving the EU will spur “innovation, jobs and renewal”.
The prime minister said in a statement: “This government got Brexit done and we’ve already reclaimed our money, laws, borders and waters.
“Now as we recover from this pandemic, we will seize the true potential of our regained sovereignty to unite and level up our whole United Kingdom.
“With control over our regulations and subsidies, and with freeports driving new investment, we will spur innovation, jobs and renewal across every part of our country.
“The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people.”
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of UK politics and the Brexit referendum anniversary.
