The UK marks five years since the Brexit referendum on Wednesday with a warning from a Tory grandee that “storm clouds are gathering on the horizon”.

Boris Johnson acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the vote by claiming it was his "mission" to use the UK’s new position in the world to deliver a better future for the British people.

"The decision to leave the EU may now be part of our history, but our clear mission is to utilise the freedoms it brings to shape a better future for our people,” he said.

However, in a sharply contrasting message, the veteran pro-European Lord Heseltine said the outlook was "ominous", with the Northern Ireland peace process under real threat.

"Storm clouds are gathering on the horizon, chief among them the threat to the Good Friday peace agreement in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Labour said the prime minister’s “dishonesty” over Brexit was “still having real consequences”.