Brexit news – live: Cost of EU divorce bill grows as ministers threaten new ‘approach’ to Northern Ireland
Follow live updates below
The cost of leaving the EU is higher than the UK predicted, a figure contained in Brussels’ 2020 budget accounts shows.
British officials previously said the divorce bill would be between £35 and £39 million. However, the new total, first reported by RTÉ News, is €47.5 billion, equivalent to almost £41 billion.
This covers the UK’s share of spending pledges made by the bloc up until the end of the transition period on 31 December last year.
Tony Murphy, an Irish member of the European Court of Auditors, said the number is unlikely to change, even though it is currently only provisional.
In other Brexit news, ministers have threatened to take a new “approach” to Northern Ireland if the EU does not accept changes to the implementation of the protocol.
London warned Brussels it could take unilateral action in two weeks, with Brexit minister David Frost saying that the government will set out its new “approach” in the Commons before 22 July.
Local councils face £3bn budget deficit, investigation finds
Local councils in the UK face a £3 billion budget shortfall due to the pandemic, a BBC investigation has found.
The adult social care sector is likely to be particularly affected by these cuts.
In response to the broadcaster’s report, a Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) spokesperson said government had given local councils £12 billion in support over the last 16 months.
“In the coming months, we will take stock of the demands faced by councils and the resources available to meet them and will decide on the timetable for future funding reform,” they added.
Home Office spent £370,000 settling Patel bullying claim
The Home Office spent more than £370,000 to settle a tribunal claim against Priti Patel, its financial accounts have confirmed.
Philip Rutnam accepted a six-figure sum, following his resignation last February as the department’s permanent secretary amid allegations of bullying by the home secretary.
He had accused Ms Patel of a “vicious and orchestrated” briefing campaign against him and of bullying her staff.
Home Office spent £370,000 settling Patel bullying claim by top civil servant
Sir Philip Rutnam accused Ms Patel of a ‘vicious and orchestrated’ briefing campaign against him
Ministers threaten new post-Brexit ‘approach’ to Northern Ireland
The British government has threatened to adopt a different “approach” to Northern Ireland, warning the EU that it could take unilateral action to smooth trade friction over the Irish Sea.
Brexit minister David Frost said the plan would be revealed to MPs before parliament breaks for summer recess on 22 July.
This comes after Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, accused Brussels of “intransigence” in the ongoing discussions.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
UK gives EU two weeks to change Northern Ireland Brexit deal or new ‘approach’ will follow
Brussels accused of ‘intransigence’ and of failing to understand ‘sensitivities in Northern Ireland’, in new war of words
Brexit divorce bill grows to almost £41 billion
The UK has underestimated the cost of leaving the EU, a look at Brussels’ budget accounts for 2020 reveals.
While London expected the total to fall between £35 and £39 million, the bloc’s estimate is almost £41 billion, according to RTÉ News.
This amount covers the UK’s share of the EU’s spending commitments until the end of the Brexit transition period.
Although the number is only provisional, Tony Murphy, an Irish member of the European Court of Auditors, said he did not expect it to change.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage from Westminster and further afield.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies