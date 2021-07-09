✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

The cost of leaving the EU is higher than the UK predicted, a figure contained in Brussels’ 2020 budget accounts shows.

British officials previously said the divorce bill would be between £35 and £39 million. However, the new total, first reported by RTÉ News, is €47.5 billion, equivalent to almost £41 billion.

This covers the UK’s share of spending pledges made by the bloc up until the end of the transition period on 31 December last year.

Tony Murphy, an Irish member of the European Court of Auditors, said the number is unlikely to change, even though it is currently only provisional.

In other Brexit news, ministers have threatened to take a new “approach” to Northern Ireland if the EU does not accept changes to the implementation of the protocol.

London warned Brussels it could take unilateral action in two weeks, with Brexit minister David Frost saying that the government will set out its new “approach” in the Commons before 22 July.