Watch live as James Cleverly gives evidence to a House of Lords committee on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland

The foreign secretary is facing questions on the Windsor Framework, a deal in which goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland will travel through a “green lane.”

Goods will travel in the “red lane” if they move on to the EU.

Mr Cleverly will also speak about the Stormont brake, a mechanism agreed as part of the Framework that gives the Northern Ireland assembly the power to object to changes to EU rules that apply in Northern Ireland.

His appearance before the committee comes after the Lords heard criticism that details of the framework were not clear to businesses.

Today, the foreign secretary could face scrutiny over whether the deal leaves any issues unresolved regarding parcel deliveries and plants.

