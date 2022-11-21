✕ Close Rishi Sunak says Brexit is in UK’s long-term interest

Prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt agree “absolutely” on the current Brexit deal, Downing Street has said.

Mr Hunt has said he wants to “remove the vast majority of the trade barriers that exist between us and the EU”.

The PM’s official spokesman said Mr Hunt had been clear “we will pursue any options outside of the single market” and “you have got the very clear comments from the prime minister this morning”.

Speaking at the CBI conference earlier, Mr Sunak said earlier he is against any move to rebuild damaged trade with the EU that would undermine the UK’s freedoms, insisting Brexit is “delivering” for the country.

The CBI this morning set a collision course with the government after its director general, Tony Danker, urged politicians to end rows over Brexit and plug labour shortages with immigration.