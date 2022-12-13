Jump to content

Tories’ ‘misleading’ £800bn post-Brexit trade deals claim condemned by watchdog

Tories should not have suggested rollover deals were ‘new’, says UK Statistics Authority

Adam Forrest
Monday 12 December 2022 19:00
The Conservatives have been condemned by the UK’s official statistics watchdog for claiming that £800bn in “new” free trade deals had been secured since Brexit.

The UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) said it was “misleading” for the Tories to have said that the £800bn figure referred to new global trade, since it includes roll-over agreements which continued pre-Brexit trade arrangements.

Drew Hendry, the SNP’s trade spokesperson, wrote UKSA to complain about the Tory graphic, which stated: “We’ve secured new free trade deals with over 70 countries since 2016. That’s over £800bn worth of new free trade.”

