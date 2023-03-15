✕ Close What to expect from Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget

Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil key pension and childcare benefit changes in his highly anticipated Budget today.

The chancellor is reportedly considering raising the £40,000 cap on tax-free annual pension contributions, as well as increasing the state pension age to 68.

He is expected to announce a £4bn expansion of free childcare for one- and two-year-olds. The plan is set to include 30 hours a week of childcare for parents in England with children in that age group.

The plan also includes increasing funding by £288m by 2024-25 for the existing programme of free childcare for three-year-olds, The Guardian reported.

The Budget comes in the wake of the autumn statement last November, which saw the chancellor hike taxes as he and Rishi Sunak sought to restore UK financial credibility after Liz Truss’ short-lived premiership.