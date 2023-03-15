Budget 2023 – latest news: Jeremy Hunt to announce £4bn boost for childcare today
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will make his Spring Budget speech to the UK at 12.30pm after PMQs
Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil key pension and childcare benefit changes in his highly anticipated Budget today.
The chancellor is reportedly considering raising the £40,000 cap on tax-free annual pension contributions, as well as increasing the state pension age to 68.
He is expected to announce a £4bn expansion of free childcare for one- and two-year-olds. The plan is set to include 30 hours a week of childcare for parents in England with children in that age group.
The plan also includes increasing funding by £288m by 2024-25 for the existing programme of free childcare for three-year-olds, The Guardian reported.
The Budget comes in the wake of the autumn statement last November, which saw the chancellor hike taxes as he and Rishi Sunak sought to restore UK financial credibility after Liz Truss’ short-lived premiership.
The energy price guarantee will be extended for a further three months from April to June at its current level, capping average annual household bills at £2,500, the Treasury has confirmed.
Mr Hunt will cancel the planned £500 hike in average energy bills which was due to come into force next month, in a move that would see bills for the average household staying at around £2,500, instead of going up to £3,000 as was previously announced.
The Treasury has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks to cancel the rise, which was set to come into force from 1 April.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
How the price of alcohol will be hit by Hunt’s Budget
Drinkers are braced for a sobering Budget expected to include a double-whammy tax raid on alcohol that could see the cost of a bottle of wine increase by about 45p.
Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, is primed to hike alcohol duty in line with inflation – currently running at an eye-watering 10.1 per cent.
And a separate tax targetting higher strength drinks is due to come into force despite the biggest cost of living squeeze for a generation.
Matt Mathers reports.
Who is taking part in the Budget Day walkouts?
Hundreds of thousands of workers from several trade unions will strike on Wednesday in what threatens to be the biggest single day of industrial action since the current wave of unrest started last year.
These are the sectors affected by the Budget Day walkouts.
When is Jeremy Hunt’s budget speech?
Jeremy Hunt will unveil his first Spring Budget since becoming chancellor today, with aims of boosting growth amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Mr Hunt is due to deliver his Budget to the House of Commons at 12.30pm, following Prime Minister’s Questions.
The chancellor is expected to reveal 12 zones clustered around universities – radically scaling back a scheme introduced by the former prime minister Liz Truss which saw hundreds of councils bid against each other.
Read more here.
Energy price guarantee to be extended for another three months
The energy price guarantee will be extended for a further three months from April to June at its current level, capping average annual household bills at £2,500, the treasury has confirmed.
The three-month extension of the energy price guarantee (EPG) at its current £2,500 level will save a typical household around £160, the government said.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “We know people are worried about their bills rising in April, so to give people some peace of mind, we’re keeping the energy price guarantee at its current level until the summer when gas prices are expected to fall.
“Continuing to hold down energy bills is part of our plan to help hardworking families with the cost of living and halve inflation this year.”
The EPG had been due to rise to £3,000 in April, but falling energy prices mean that the current level can be extended to “bridge the gap” until costs fall below the cap.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who included the measure in his Budget being unveiled today, said: “High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current level.
“With energy bills set to fall from July onwards, this temporary change will bridge the gap and ease the pressure on families, while also helping to lower inflation too.”
What we know and what has been rumoured to be in the Budget
With the Budget now just hours away, this report by Patrick Daly explains what you can expect to hear:
Hunt expected to announce £8.6m funding boost for Edinburgh’s festivals
Up to £8.6m of funding for Edinburgh’s festivals is expected to be announced in Wednesday’s Budget, reports Lucinda Cameron.
Some of the funding may go towards creating a permanent headquarters for the Fringe festival, which draws thousands of performers to Scotland’s capital each summer.
