Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the government will keep its manifesto pledges amid reports the Chancellor could extend the freeze on income tax thresholds in this month’s Budget.

Rachel Reeves may be considering pushing the freeze beyond its current expiry date of 2028 in a move that could raise £7 billion, according to the Financial Times.

Continuing the freeze could help plug some of the £40 billion gap the Chancellor is grappling with in an effort to avoid a return to austerity.

Labour’s manifesto promised not to increase rates of income tax, but included no mention of tax thresholds.

The Treasury has so far declined to comment on Budget speculation, but when asked about possible tax changes during a press conference in Berlin, Sir Keir Starmer said: “We are going to keep our manifesto pledges.”

He added: “I’m not going to pre-empt the individual measures that will be outlined by the Chancellor in due course.”

Other measures reported to be under consideration include increasing employers’ national insurance contributions, raising fuel duty for the first time since 2010, changes to rules on inheritance tax and stamp duty, and a levy on e-cigarettes

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates ahead of the big event on 30 October here, on The Independent’s liveblog.