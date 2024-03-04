Budget 2024 live – Jeremy Hunt under pressure over NHS as chancellor downplays tax cuts
Chancellor set to unveil plans to trial drones in policing of traffic collisions and use AI to ‘boost productivity’
Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’
Jeremy Hunt could become the first modern chancellor to lose his Commons seat, according to new polling which suggests his own constituents are far more concerned with the state of the NHS than with the tax cuts the chancellor is wrangling with for his upcoming Budget.
He and Rishi Sunak are reportedly due to meet on Sunday evening to make a final decision on whether a 2p cut to income tax is affordable in Wednesday’s statement.
Referring to the 2 per cent cut to national insurance in his autumn statement, the chancellor told Sky News on Sunday morning that he hopes “to make some progress on that journey, but we’re going to do so in a responsible way”.
But recent Survation polling in Mr Hunt’s own constituency found he is trailing the Lib Dems’ 35 per cent, with the Tories sitting behind at 29 per cent and Labour seven points behind. Voters told pollsters they are most concerned about the NHS and cost of living, with just 4 per cent saying tax cuts are a key election issue.
As the government prepares to unveil it’s last Spring budget before a general election, the chancellor Jeremy Hunt had his annual pre-statement grilling on the Sunday news shows.
It is widely expected that Mr Hunt will look to cut taxes and commit to minimal public spending increases as the conservatives commit a last-ditch attempt to win back the electorate.
But recent OBR forecasts have given the chancellor less headroom for tax cuts than previously thought, leading the chancellor to dampen expectations around the sort of tax reductions the public can expect.
Voices | The government is on life support – will someone put it out of its misery?
Our columnist Alan Rusbridger writes:
What’s the right metaphor for British politics at the moment? Perhaps we could think of it as a stagnant pond – a layer of indeterminate slimy green vegetation spreading across the surface, as a distinctive foul odour drifts up from the decomposing organic matter below. Nothing stirs.
Or a body on life support? The brain stem has long since stopped sending or receiving signals. Relatives gather around the bedside to debate the ethical ramifications of ending, or maintaining, the permanent vegetative state.
Dead man walking? An execution date has yet to be set, but the victim knows they’ve run out of appeals. They continue to eat, to do desultory morning push-ups and to shuffle round the exercise yard. Only in this version there is no local nun to offer uplifting spiritual guidance.
Pick your own simile or movie template. This parliament is finished, and everyone knows it. If we, as a country, had passed legislation allowing for assisted dying now would be the time to ease this government out of its misery – a one way ticket to administrative Dignitas.
Two thirds of Tory members say Sunak wrong to suspend Lee Anderson, polling suggests
Two thirds of Tory members believe Rishi Sunak was wrong to suspend Lee Anderson over his Islamphobic remarks about Sadiq Khan, polling for the ConservativeHome website suggests.
Just 30 per cent of respondents said the PM was right to do so, after Mr Anderson claimed “Islamists” had “got control” of Mr Khan and he had “given away our capital” to extremists.
Senior Tory says it is ‘time to formally challenge Israel’s denial of access to Gaza’
Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood has warned that “we cannot stand by and watch” as he said it was “time to formally challenge Israel’s denial of access to Gaza” and open up international humanitarian corridors to get vital aid into the war-torn Palestinian region.
Law change to make it easier for people in ‘David vs Goliath’ legal battles
People wronged by big companies, in a similar vein to the Post Office Horizon scandal, now have a better chance of bringing them to court after a law change.
With litigation funding, campaigner Alan Bates led a group of 555 subpostmasters in taking the Post Office to the High Court over the scandal in a “David vs Goliath” battle which was settled in December 2019.
A Supreme Court ruling last year made it harder for people to get the financial backing of third parties when launching claims against big corporations, but the Government has reversed this after calls from Mr Bates.
The law, making it easier to agree litigation funding, will be introduced soon in England and Wales, the Ministry of Justice said.
Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk said: “It’s crucial victims can access justice - but it can feel like a David and Goliath battle when they’re facing powerful corporations with deep pockets. This important change will mean more victims can secure vital third party funding to level the playing field and support their fight for justice.
“The subpostmasters were able to secure third party funding in their legal action against the Post Office. Now others will too.”
Drones and AI to help free up NHS and police time says Hunt, in £1.8bn Budget efficiency push
Jeremy Hunt has announced a “public sector productivity drive” in a bid to improve services without ramping up government spending, reports our political correspondent Zoe Grunewald.
The government says its new measures are part of its plan to move on from the “high spending and high tax approach” that was necessary to “get the UK through the shocks of Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.
The plans are announced just days before Mr Hunt will deliver his spring Budget in which he is widely anticipated to introduce further tax cuts in the hope of boosting electoral prospects.
The £800m investment in public services represent a “new focus” on the “long-term decisions required to strengthen the economy and give people the opportunity to build a wealthier, more secure life for themselves and their family”, the Treasury said.
Top economists warn chancellor against cutting public spending
Watch: Jeremy Hunt unable to name any ‘extremist’ groups Sunak says hijacked pro-Palestine marches
Immigration remains a major concern for voters, particularly those precious members of the electorate who opted to vote Conservative at the 2019 general election.
Yet despite successive pledges, a procession of “tough” home secretaries, strong rhetoric, a constant flow of new laws, and the personal intervention of the prime minister, the news flow on the issue has rarely been favourable.
Our associate editor Sean O’Grady takes a look at the latest developments in this Politics Explained piece:
Working people still worse off under Tories regardless of any Budget tax cuts, say Labour
Following Jeremy Hunt’s comments this morning, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury has warned that “working people will be worse off thanks to 14 years of Tory failure” – regardless of any tax cuts in the upcoming Budget.
“The chancellor says he wants to cut taxes, but it is the Tories who have raised taxes to their highest level in 70 years,” said Darren Jones.
“No matter what the Chancellor does in the Budget this week, working people will be worse off thanks to 14 years of Tory failure. Only Labour has a plan to bring security back to family finances and make working people better off.”
Government seeking to stop hate preachers entering UK
The government is planning to prevent hate preachers from entering the UK following Rishi Sunak’s speech warning about a rise in extremism.
According to reports, the new plans will see identified extremists added to visa warning lists and refused entry to the UK. It is understood ministers believe they can make greater use of powers to block people from entering the UK if they are seen as “non-conducive to the public good”.
Typically used to prevent people who pose known security concerns from coming to the UK, it is understood the new plans will extend the powers to include those preaching racism, incitement or using intimidation or violence to undermine the democratic process.
According to the Sunday Telegraph, the Home Office is also looking to clamp down on “far-left, anti-democratic” organisations.