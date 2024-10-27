✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to rule out raising national insurance contributions

Rachel Reeves has admitted her Budget is “not going to be easy”, but promised it will be worth it in a new article.

Ahead of Labour’s long-anticipated Budget on October 30, the Chancellor promised a “Budget for the strivers”.

The Chancellor has admitted: “I have had to make tough decisions in this Budget. Not everything is going to be easy.

“But let me be clear - I am doing this for hardworking families up and down the country who have been crying out for change”.

Labour had promised at the general election not to increase taxes on “working people” - but have been struggling to define who these people are ahead of its tax-raising Budget.

Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Ms Reeves added: “I will take the tough - but fair - decisions on tax.”

