Budget 2025 latest: Rachel Reeves set to hit thousands of properties with new mansion tax
Chancellor to unveil series of measures in highly anticipated Budget on Wednesday
Rachel Reeves is set to hit thousands of Britain’s most expensive properties with a new levy as she prepares to lay out her highly anticipated Budget this week.
The chancellor is said to be targeting the wealthy with new taxes as she hopes to balance the books with a series of measures to be announced on Wednesday.
A new levy could be applied to some of the most valuable homes, known as a “mansion tax”. The move would reportedly revalue some of the most valuable properties across council tax bands F, G and H and hit 100,000 of them with a new surcharge.
The mansion tax was being suggested as a 1 per cent levy on properties worth £2m or more, but there is an expectation that it may be set much lower at a maximum of £5,000 because of concerns about the London housing market.
It is one of a series of wealth taxes Reeves is set to unveil to fill the spending black hole in her budget with other measures expected to include a profits tax on gambling companies demanded by former PM Gordon Brown, and a levy on bank profits.
Editorial: After all the hype and confusion, Reeves’s Budget must deliver clarity, stability and direction
Britain deserves more than mixed messaging and policy drift.
After weeks of premature proposals, the chancellor must deliver a Budget that provides the confidence and coherence so far lacking in both her stewardship and Labour’s broader economic direction.
Read The Independent’s editorial here:
After all the confusion, Reeves’ Budget must deliver clarity, stability and direction
Freezing tax thresholds will 'break the letter' on Labour manifeso
Helen Miller, director of the influential think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said freezing the income tax threshold would “break the letter” of Labour’s manifesto.
“Assuming that it’s done the same way that it’s been done so far, it will also be a freeze in national insurance thresholds.
“It will therefore also be an increase in national insurance, and if so, in my mind, it would also break the letter of the manifesto, which said no increase in national insurance,” she told The Westminster Hour on BBC Radio 4.
