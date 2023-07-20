Polls close in three by-elections as Labour eye Boris Johnson’s old seat – live
Top Tory says defeat in all three by-elections would be ‘disastrous’ after Rishi Sunak admitted winning would be tough
Rishi Sunak is braced for a possible triple by-election blow after polls closed in contests that will be viewed as a test of his leadership.
As counting began, one senior Tory said it would be “disastrous” for the Conservatives if they lost in every constituency up for grabs.
Losses for the Tories in all three seats would be the first time in 55 years – since the days of Harold Wilson – that a government has been defeated in three by-elections on the same day.
The prime minister has acknowledged that holding the seats, including Boris Johnson’s former constituency, will be a “tough battle” and Tory allies have insisted the contest the party is focused on is the general election next year.
Many Conservative MPs blame the hangover effect of Boris Johnson’s behaviour for likely losses.
For Labour, winning the Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat vacated by Mr Johnson and the Selby and Ainsty constituency formerly held by his ally Nigel Adams would be a major boost for Sir Keir Starmer.
The Liberal Democrats are eyeing victory in Somerton and Frome in Somerset, where David Warburton quit after admitting cocaine use amid allegations of sexual harassment.
Labour says by-elections ‘inevitable challenges'
Labour struck a cautiously optimistic tone, saying “we don’t know if we’ve made it over the line”, writes Archie Mitchell in Uxbridge.
With the Labour Party hoping to overturn a mammoth Conservative majority in Selby and Ainsty, and to snatch Boris Johnson’s old Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat, it urged caution ahead of the votes being counted.
A spokesman said it will be “some time” before results filter through, and stressed the contests were “always going to be a challenge”.
“None of these seats have ever had a Labour MP before, so they were always going to be a challenge. We didn’t even win Uxbridge in 1997 and to win Selby & Ainsty would require us to overturn the biggest majority in our history,” the spokesman said.
But the spokesman stressed it was “clear Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership of a changed Labour Party” had been a vote-winner - with many voting Labour for the first time.
“It’s time to turn the page on 13 years of Tory chaos and economic mismanagement and elect a mission-driven Labour government focused on the people’s priorities,” they said.
Tories blame ‘circumstances'
The Tories were quick out of the gates with an exercise in expectation-management, writes Archie Mitchell at the count in Uxbridge.
The Conservatives said it was “always going to be a very challenging set of by-elections”, with the party facing a trio of losses.
A Tory spokesman blamed “the circumstances” surrounding the contests, with the cost of living crisis raging and Labour soaring ahead in the polls.
And the spokesman said governing parties rarely win by-elections, stressing that the results would not determine the Conservatives’ performance at a general election.
The spokesman said: “Across all of these campaigns we have heard zero enthusiasm for Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party and their lack of answers.
“We now need to redouble our efforts earning back the trust of voters by delivering on our plan to halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists and stop the boats.”
Tories braced for ‘disastrous’ by-election defeats
All the candidates
The candidates standing in the Somerton and Frome by-election are:
Lorna Corke (Christian Peoples Alliance); Martin Dimery (Green); Sarah Dyke (Liberal Democrat); Bruce Evans (Reform UK); Neil Guild (Labour); Rosie Mitchell (Independent); Faye Purbrick (Conservative); Peter Richardson (UK Independence Party).
The candidates in Selby and Ainsty are:
Andrew Philip Gray (Independent); Claire Holmes (Conservative); Dave Kent (Reform UK); Keir Mather (Labour); Nick Palmer (Independent); Guy Phoenix (Heritage Party); Sir Archibald Stanton (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party); Matt Walker (Liberal Democrat); Arnold Francis Ignatius Warneken (The Green Party); John William Waterston (Social Democratic Party); Luke John Wellock (Climate Party); and Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr (Independent).
In Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the candidates are:
Blaise Baquiche (Liberal Democrat); Danny Beales (Labour); Cameron Bell (Independent), Count Binface (Count Binface Party), Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers Corbyn (Let London Live), Laurence Fox (Reclaim Party), Sarah Green (Green Party), Richard Hewison (Rejoin EU), Rebecca Jane (Ukip), Enomfon Ntefon (Christian People’s Alliance), Leo Phaure (Independent), 77 Joseph (Independent), Kingsley Hamilton (Independent), Ed Gemmell (Climate Party), Steve Gardner (Social Democratic Party); Steve Tuckwell (Conservative); .
Counting set to begin soon
The polls close in 30 minutes’ time, and counting of ballot papers will begin in the three constituencies where by-elections have been taking place.
The results are expected in the early hours of Friday morning.
Voters have until 10pm
Polling stations will close at 10pm exactly. Only after that may exit polls and predictions of results be legally reported.
Pay-offs during Truss and Johnson era cost more than £750,000
The revolving door of ministers and officials who left government under Liz Truss and Boris Johnson cost the taxpayer more than £750,000 in severance payoffs. Archie Mitchell reports:
Pay-offs for officials during Truss and Johnson era cost taxpayer more than £750,000
Former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who quit after drunkenly groping two men, was given £7,920 in severance pay
In pictures: At the polls
The seats up for grabs
A reminder that three seats are being contested in byelections today. They are:
Selby & Ainsty: This North Yorkshire constituency was created at the 2010 general election and has always been held by the Conservatives. Its former MP Nigel Adams won just over 60% of the vote in 2019.
Somerton & Frome: The Somerset constituency has a long history of being a two-horse race between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats. Tory David Warburton took nearly 56% of the vote in 2019.
Uxbridge & South Ruislip: The north-west London seat has been held continuously by the Conservatives since its creation in 2010. Boris Johnson won 53% of the vote in 2019.
Plan to make lying MPs walk the plank
A satirical political candidate’s “proposal” to erect a plank at Westminster for MPs caught lying has been trending on social media.
Count Binface, who wears a bin on his head and is "standing" in Uxbridge & South Ruislip, said offenders would be forced to walk the plank off the Commons terrace, into the Thames
