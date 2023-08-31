✕ Close Sunak hails outgoing Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s ‘distinguished’ career

Grant Shapps has been named as the new defence secretary after Ben Wallace resigned on Thursday morning after four years in the job.

Mr Shapps was seen entering No 10 Downing Street earlier this morning and was among those tipped overnight to replace the outgoing defence secretary.

Mr Shapps was the former energy secretary and has previously served in the business, transport and international development departments.

Earlier this morning Mr Wallace officially resigned. In a statement to the prime minister, he said it had been an “honour” to serve alongside Ministry of Defence colleagues and thanked Mr Sunak for his “leadership”.

He also urged Mr Sunak not to “hollow” out the defence budget.

Mr Wallace, the MP for Wyre and Preston North, had been in the role since 2019 and has overseen the withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan and the UK’s response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.