Grant Shapps confirmed as defence secretary after Ben Wallace resigns
Grant Shapps, former energy secretary, replaces Ben Wallace
Grant Shapps has been named as the new defence secretary after Ben Wallace resigned on Thursday morning after four years in the job.
Mr Shapps was seen entering No 10 Downing Street earlier this morning and was among those tipped overnight to replace the outgoing defence secretary.
Mr Shapps was the former energy secretary and has previously served in the business, transport and international development departments.
Earlier this morning Mr Wallace officially resigned. In a statement to the prime minister, he said it had been an “honour” to serve alongside Ministry of Defence colleagues and thanked Mr Sunak for his “leadership”.
He also urged Mr Sunak not to “hollow” out the defence budget.
Mr Wallace, the MP for Wyre and Preston North, had been in the role since 2019 and has overseen the withdrawal of British troops from Afghanistan and the UK’s response to Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
Wallace urges Sunak not to ‘hollow out’ defence budget
Ben Wallace has now left the stage – but he had a familiar parting message for Rishi Sunak on defence spending, Adam Forrest reports.
“I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by government and savings were achieved by hollowing out,” he said in his letter.
Warning the PM not to cut the budget, Mr Wallace added: “I genuinely believe that over the next decade the world will get more insecure and more unstable. We both share the belief that now is the time to invest.”
Grant Shapps pictured entering No 10
Grant Shapps has been pictured entering No 10 Downing Street after Ben Wallace officially resigned as defence secretary.
Mr Shapps, the energy secretary, is among those tipped to replace the outgoing Mr Wallace. According to the Daily Telegraph he will be confirmed as the new defence secretary later today.
Mr Shapps has previously served in the business, transport and international development departments.
When did Wallace announce he was quitting politics?
Ben Wallace first revealed that he would stand down at the next election in an interview published on 15 July.
It came after the PM distanced himself from Wallace’s comments on Ukraine, when he said the war-torn country was treating its Western allies like “Amazon” over its demands for more weapons to fight Russia,
Government sources later briefed newspapers that they thought Mr Wallace’s time was up as defence secretary and that he would move on at the next reshuffle.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Mr Wallace, an ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson, said “I’m not standing next time.” He confirmed he would not leave “prematurely” and force a by-election.
Wallace: An ‘honour’ to serve alongside MoD colleages
In his resignation letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Wallace also referenced his time as security minister where he was involved in the UK’s response to the Salisbury poisonings.
He says it has been an “honour” to serve alongside Armed Forces colleagues, adding their professionalism throughout the past four years had been “first class”.
Wallace thanks the PM for his investment and continued support of the ministry of defence and thanks Mr Sunak for his leadership.
“As I finish my tenure, I can reflect that the Ministry of Defence that I leave is now more modern, better funded and more confident than the organisation I took over in 2019,” he adds.
“As well as being active around the world we have also invested in prosperity at home. I am proud that I have secured GCAP, AUKUS, NCF, National shipbuilding and the Defence and Security industrial strategies that will secure thousands of British jobs for our young people many years into the future.
“The Ministry of Defence is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people. The United Kingdom is respected around the world.”
Breaking: Ben Wallace officially resigns
Ben Wallace has officially resigned as defence secretary.
In a letter to the prime minister, Mr Wallace said it had been a “privilege” to serve Mr Sunak and his predecessors.
Runners and riders to replace Wallace
After weeks of speculation over who might replace Mr Wallace, the BBC and multiple newspapers are reporting the prime minister will on Thursday appoint a new defence secretary.
Armed forces minister James Heappey and chief secretary to the Treasury John Glen have both been linked with the role.
The Daily Telegraph also suggested former defence secretary Liam Fox is a possibility.
Dr Fox, who served in the role under prime minister David Cameron between 2010 and 2011, was forced to resign after allowing his friend and best man Adam Werritty to take on an unofficial and undeclared role as his adviser.
The senior Tory MP backed Mr Sunak in last summer’s Conservative leadership race.
Adam Forrest takes a closer look at the favourites to replace Mr Wallace:
Favourites to replace Ben Wallace as PM set to name defence secretary
PM prepares to reveal mini-reshuffle – amid speculation top cabinet job going to someone ‘unexpected’
