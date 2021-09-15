Cabinet reshuffle - live: Boris Johnson replaces Raab with Truss, moves Gove to housing and ousts Williamson
Liz Truss has been appointed foreign secretary replacing Dominic Raab who was demoted to justice secretary in the prime minister’s cabinet shuffle. Mr Raab also holds the roles of Lord Chancellor and deputy prime minister.
Michael Gove has been appointed secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, replacing Robert Jenrick who was ousted earlier this afternoon. He will also retain responsibility for relations with the UK’s devolved administrations.
Gavin Williamson was removed from his role as education secretary, and Robert Buckland was also removed from his posting as justice secretary.
The government hopes to complete cabinet-level appointments today, with more junior posts to be announced in the coming days.
A Downing Street source said: “The prime minister will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic.”
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has refused to explain how universal credit claimants would be able to recoup their looming £20-a-week cut in payments.
The prime minister was challenged to set out how many hours of extra work will be needed – after a Cabinet minister wrongly claimed it is just two.
But Mr Johnson declined to say whether the true figure is higher or lower.
Largest teaching union ‘not sorry’ about Williamson’s departure
The largest teaching union in the UK has said it is “not sorry” to see Gavin Williamson vacate the post of education secretary.
Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) said that many students and parents alike would “never forgive” Mr Williamson for the chaos surrounding grading GCSEs and A-levels.
“We can’t pretend we are sorry that Gavin Williamson has gone,” Mr Courtney said.
“He failed to engage with our suggestions on how to make schools safer during Covid – leading to unnecessary disruption to children and young people’s education.
“His CO2 monitors won’t arrive until very late this term, his laptops took months to reach children who needed them and he has to be dragged kicking and screaming into providing for children going hungry during school holidays,” he added.
PA
Stephen Barclay appointed as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the Cabinet Office
The Rt Hon Stephen Barclay has been appointed as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the cabinet office, Downing Street has confirmed.
Downing Street said: “The Queen has been pleased to approve of the appointment”.
Mr Barclay leaves behind his role as chief secretary to the Treasury, weeks ahead of an important spending review.
The role of the Duchy of Lancaster was formerly held by Michael Gove, who has since become the housing secretary.
Ben Wallace remains Defence Secretary
The Rt Hon Ben Wallace will retain his cabinet role as defence secretary, Downing Street has said.
The minister smiled but did not respond to questions as he left No 10.
Nadhim Zahawi appointed education secretary
Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed secretary of state for Education, Downing Street has announced.
Mr Zahawi, who is replacing Gavin Williamson who was ousted earlier this afternoon, gave a double-thumbs up as he left No 10.
Nadine Dorries appointed culture secretary
Nadine Dorries has been appointed secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, Downing Street has announced.
She replaces Oliver Dowden who was demoted to minister without portfolio.
Oliver Dowden appointed ‘minister without portfolio, cabinet office’
Oliver Dowden has been appointed minister without portfolio, cabinet office, Downing Street has confirmed.
Mr Dowden previously held the post of culture secretary.
The BBC reported that Mr Dowden has also been appointed the new co-chairman of the Conservative Party, replacing Amanda Milling.
Labour reacts to departure of justice secretary Robert Buckland
Labour’s shadow justice secretary said that while he was able to work “constructively” with the outgoing minister, the new justice secretary “must be capable of fixing the courts crisis”.
David Lammy said on Twitter: “This Government has run the justice system into the ground and onto the brink of collapse.
“The Crown Court backlog has reached a record-high while the number of rape convictions are at a record-low.
“Always affable, I was able to work constructively with @RobertBuckland during the peak of the coronavirus crisis and wish him well, but the new Justice Secretary must be capable of fixing the courts and victims crisis the Conservative government has created.”
He added: “The new Justice Secretary will be the sixth in the past six years.
“Victims of crime facing years of delays deserve better.
“The new Justice Secretary must be capable of fixing the courts crisis the @Conservatives created.”
Priti Patel: ‘a huge privilege to continue serving as home secretary’
Priti Patel, who retained her post as home secretary, tweeted following her re-appointment.
She said: “A huge privilege to continue serving as Home Secretary under our Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
“There is still so much more to do to deliver for the British people. Tackling illegal migration, cutting crime and continuing to keep our great country safe.”
Michael Gove appointed secretary of state for housing, communities and local government
Downing Street has confirmed that Michael Gove has been appointed secretary of state for housing, communities and local government.
“He takes on cross-governmental responsibility for levelling up. He retains ministerial responsibility for the Union and elections,” Downing Street said on Twitter.
Downing Street confirms Patel as home secretary
Downing street has officially confirmed that Priti Patel will remain in her post as home secretary.
