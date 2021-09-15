✕ Close Labour and Conservatives chant in 'pantomime' display during PMQs

Liz Truss has been appointed foreign secretary replacing Dominic Raab who was demoted to justice secretary in the prime minister’s cabinet shuffle. Mr Raab also holds the roles of Lord Chancellor and deputy prime minister.

Michael Gove has been appointed secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, replacing Robert Jenrick who was ousted earlier this afternoon. He will also retain responsibility for relations with the UK’s devolved administrations.

Gavin Williamson was removed from his role as education secretary, and Robert Buckland was also removed from his posting as justice secretary.

The government hopes to complete cabinet-level appointments today, with more junior posts to be announced in the coming days.

A Downing Street source said: “The prime minister will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has refused to explain how universal credit claimants would be able to recoup their looming £20-a-week cut in payments.

The prime minister was challenged to set out how many hours of extra work will be needed – after a Cabinet minister wrongly claimed it is just two.

But Mr Johnson declined to say whether the true figure is higher or lower.