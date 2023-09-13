Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Conservatives are understood to have dropped two potential candidates to become MPs after MI5 warned that they could be Chinese spies.

It comes as a former National Security Adviser told The Independent that the China spy scandal is a “wake-up call” for wider British society.

Ministers continue to face questions about allegations of espionage in Westminster after the arrest of a parliamentary researcher on suspicion of spying for Beijing.

And the security service advised the Tory Party in 2021 and 2022 that the two MP hopefuls should not be included on the central list of candidates, according to The Times.

The newspaper cited an unnamed source as saying: “It was made very clear that they posed a risk. They were subsequently blocked from the candidates list. They weren’t told why.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “When we receive credible information regarding security concerns over potential candidates we act upon them.”

Lord Ricketts, the former national security adviser, urged organisations including universities, businesses and think tanks to exercise “transparency and vigilance”, saying those were the “best defences” against foreign infiltration.

There are fears of a potential network of Chinese operatives in Westminster, after the arrest of a parliamentary researcher suspected of spying for Beijing.

The revelation prompted Rishi Sunak to confront the Chinese premier, Li Qiang, at the G20 over “unacceptable” interference in Britain’s democracy.

But Lord Ricketts warned it was “not just politicians” who should be on their guard against countries like China and Russia.

He told The Independent: “It is not just politicians, because I think the kind of influencing operation, to get inside the British system - both to feed in arguments but also to harvest information - that's probably going on in other places, not just in parliament. It’s probably going on obviously in academia, in universities and think tanks.”

“If you take a broad-gauge approach to trying to penetrate and possibly subvert democracy in the UK and other Western countries, then you would regard all those sorts of areas of public life as of interest…I think it is all areas of political life.”

Peter Ricketts warns it is not just politicians who are being targeted

He said it included places that had access to information that was not classified but was “sensitive” or there was “privileged access to the way people are thinking and talking about China” and Russia.

It also includes businesses with “intellectual property of interest to China”, he added. “I think it has long been clear that they are on the lookout to help themselves to commercial secrets,” he said.

The problem had been highlighted in a number of reports, including by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), he said.

But Lord Ricketts said the message “somehow hadn’t quite come home” and that the spy row has “acted as a wake-up call”.

“Whereas people might not have asked questions about someone, say, who seemed to have a lot of money to help them promote the causes that they were promoting… now I think there is going to be more transparency, there is going to be more vigilance about it, which is a good thing,” he said.

Sunak and foreign secretary James Cleverly under pressure over China stance (PA Wire)

When it comes to tackling the problem “people need to pay attention”, he said. “And if you're giving someone access to activities that are not classified, but still sensitive.. … then you probably do need to do some due diligence on their background.”

But he warned against going too far and having a culture “where everybody is suspected”.

“I think people just need to be aware and to be ready to ask themselves questions. There’s no magic solution. Spies have been a fact of life for centuries … but transparency and vigilance and awareness, I think are the best defences,” he said.

The Briton was arrested along with another man by officers on 13 March on suspicion of spying for Beijing, it was revealed on Sunday. One of the men, in his 30s, was detained in Oxfordshire, while the other, in his 20s, was arrested in Edinburgh, Scotland Yard said.

The researcher at the centre of the row had links with senior Tories including security minister Tom Tugendhat and Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns. In a statement through his lawyers, he has insisted he is innocent.

The allegations have led to increased pressure from China “hawks” on the Tory benches for Mr Sunak to toughen his stance towards Beijing.

A Universities UK spokesperson said: “Research is an increasingly global and collaborative enterprise, and both the volume of UK research and the proportion produced with an international partner have grown substantially over the last decade.

“The government has indicated the need for the UK to have a constructive relationship with China to address global challenges. However, it is imperative that all our international activities - whoever they are with - place national security at their core.

“Universities take their responsibilities seriously and work closely with government and agencies such as the Research Collaboration Advice Team, established by DSIT, to ensure that collaborations are trusted and secure.”