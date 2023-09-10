Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sunak tackles Chinese premier in person over ‘spy in Parliament’ arrest

At a G20 meeting in India, the PM highlighted the arrest of a suspected Chinese spy who was a parliamentary researcher with links to several senior Conservative MPs

Archie Mitchell
Sunday 10 September 2023 08:38
Comments
<p>China’s Premier Li Qiang speaks at the 26th ASEAN-China Summit during the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023</p>

China’s Premier Li Qiang speaks at the 26th ASEAN-China Summit during the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023

(AP)

Rishi Sunak has told Chinese premier Li Qiang he has “significant concerns about Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy”.

At a G20 meeting in India, the PM highlighted the arrest of a suspected Chinese spy who was a parliamentary researcher with links to several senior Conservative MPs.

The MPs included security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairperson Alicia Kearns.

The Briton was arrested along with another man by officers on 13 March on suspicion of spying for Beijing, it was revealed by the Sunday Times.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, are investigating.

Recommended

A Downing Street spokesman confirmed the meeting, saying: “The Prime Minister met Premier Li Qiang and conveyed his significant concerns about Chinese interference the UK’s parliamentary democracy."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in