Sunak tackles Chinese premier in person over ‘spy in Parliament’ arrest

Rishi Sunak has told Chinese premier Li Qiang he has “significant concerns about Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy”.

At a G20 meeting in India, the PM highlighted the arrest of a suspected Chinese spy who was a parliamentary researcher with links to several senior Conservative MPs.

The MPs included security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairperson Alicia Kearns.

The Briton was arrested along with another man by officers on 13 March on suspicion of spying for Beijing, it was revealed by the Sunday Times.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, are investigating.

A Downing Street spokesman confirmed the meeting, saying: “The Prime Minister met Premier Li Qiang and conveyed his significant concerns about Chinese interference the UK’s parliamentary democracy."