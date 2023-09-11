I am not a Chinese spy, says researcher linked to top MPs

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Commons researcher arrested on suspicion of spying for Beijing has insisted he is innocent, claiming he tried to warn others about the threats posed by China.

In an extraordinary statement, the parliamentary aide, who worked closely with senior Tories, declared the allegations would be “against everything I stand for”.

It came as pressure mounted on Rishi Sunak over allegations of an attack on the heart of British democracy, with the government signalling a potential crackdown on Chinese influence.

Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden described China as the “No 1 state-based threat” to the UK, a shift in stance. He also told MPs there was a “strong case” for greater monitoring of the activities of those who work for China.

It came as:

It emerged the alleged spy is being investigated over access to official warnings to MPs about the threats from hostile states, among other issues, according to security services

An influential group of MPs cited the aide as an expert in an official report, The Independent can reveal

A photograph emerged of him inside Parliament with Alicia Kearns, the Tory MP who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee

Tory MPs accused the government of a lack of “urgency” over the threat from China

Mr Sunak and the foreign secretary James Cleverly faced mounting questions, including from within their own party, over when they knew about the espionage allegations

The prime minister encouraged any MPs who fear they have been targeted by the suspected spy to report it to police

The researcher, who had links with Ms Kearns and the security minister Tom Tugendhat, was arrested in March.

But news of his arrest emerged only on Saturday, leading Mr Sunak to confront Chinese premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit in India.

The Independent can reveal that he was cited in an official report by the Foreign Affairs Committee , looking at security issues facing the UK.

The researcher, who is in his late 20s, worked in close proximity in an office in Parliament with those who received regular confidential information about activities of adversarial intelligence services including China, Russia and Iran.

In one warning, issued in November 2022, the Commons Speaker’s Office warned about the threat from Iranian operations in this country, including possible attempts to kidnap exiled opponents of the regime.

Parliamentary aide arrested on suspicion of being a Chinese Spy (right), with (from left): Julian Fisher, head of the British Chamber of Commerce in China, Alicia Kearns MP, who chairs the foreign affairs committee, and Steven Lynch, former managing director of the British Chamber of Commerce in China ( )

Another urged MPs and their aides to update software and passwords on their mobile phones which are “a goldmine for hostile states (as well as criminals and fraudsters) who wish to obtain sensitive information about Parliament and parliamentarians”.

A warning issued in January 2022 was about Christine Lee, a lawyer who was accused by MI5 of being engaged in “political interference activities” of the Chinese state. The same security notice mentioned two other people who were said to be working for Russia. One of them was subsequently arrested in Poland.

The aide under arrest described his job as “one of most dynamic, rewarding roles going in Parliament”, adding “lots of exciting projects in the pipeline”.

The researcher used to organise evening drinks for parliamentary special advisers, lobbyists, officials and members of the media at the Walker’s of Whitehall pub near Parliament. Also present, at times, were exiled dissidents from the Uyghur community in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

Rishi Sunak has come under pressure after a Commons researcher was arrested on suspicion of spying for China ( Frank Augstein/PA)

One Hong Kong dissident told The Independent they were “upset and alarmed” to realise they had interacted with someone accused of spying for China. “On the other hand, I am somewhat reassured the authorities are keeping a closer eye on our community than we might previously have thought and are ready to act when needed.

“Still, many of us are going back through our phones and memories to remind ourselves what we might have discussed with him,” they said.

Rahima Mahmut, UK director of the World Uyghur Congress, said she was not surprised to learn spies might be targeting the UK’s democratic system. She called for urgent reform of the vetting process for “China experts” in Parliament.

The researcher insisted he was “completely innocent” and had spent his career highlighting the “threats presented by the Chinese Communist Party”.

Rahima Mahmut, of the World Uyghur Congress, was ‘not surprised’ to learn spies might be targeting Parliament (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Mr Sunak told MPs on Monday night he had been “emphatically clear” in his engagement with China “that we will not accept any interference in our democracy and parliamentary system”.

Ministers have previously described China as an “epoch-defining challenge”, but stopped short of using the word “threat” to avoid an escalation of tensions between London and Beijing.

Individuals working for China may also be required to disclose their activities, Mr Dowden said, adding that there is a “strong case” to put the country in the “enhanced tier” of the foreign influence registration scheme.

Furious Tory MPs including Sir Iain Duncan Smith called on Mr Cleverly, who travelled to China recently, to set out when he knew about the arrest.

Former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers accused ministers of a lack of “urgency” over the threat posed by China, while others lined up to press the government to officially designate China as a “threat”.

Sir Keir Starmer also piled pressure on Mr Sunak to reveal what he knew about the alleged spy and when he knew it.

Earlier, Downing Street refused to say whether any extra vetting was taking place within the civil service following the revelations, nor if Sunday was the first time the government had raised the issue with Beijing.

Downing Street said details relating to a “live investigation” could not be shared, including when ministers were made aware of the case.

The parliamentary pass held by the individual concerned was deactivated on the day of their arrest, The Independent understands.