Rishi Sunak faces another byelection after Chris Pincher suspension upheld

Rishi Sunak faces another disruptive and damaging byelection after scandal-hit MP Chris Pincher had his suspension by parliament’s standards watchdog upheld.

Mr Pincher has lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension following allegations he drunkenly groped two men at London’s Carlton Club last year.

It paves the way for a by-election in the former deputy chief whip’s Tamworth seat, since he looks certain to face a recall petition in her constituency.

News of yet another difficult contest for the PM – as he attempts to “reset” his premiership – comes as it emerged that the byelection in Nadine Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire seat will be held on 12 or 19 October.

The Standards Committee earlier this month found that Mr Pincher conduct last summer was “profoundly damaging” and amounted to an abuse of power.

The committee upheld allegations Mr Pincher “groped” two men at the club while he was the Tory deputy chief whip, in a scandal that hastened Boris Johnson’s downfall.

The proposed suspension exceeds the 10-day threshold that could trigger a recall petition in his Staffordshire seat.

More follows…