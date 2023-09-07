Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Pincher has announced that he is resigning his Tamworth seat, sparking a fresh by-election headache for Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.

Mr Pincher – the former Tory deputy chief whip – lost his appeal against an eight-week suspension after he was found to have drunkenly groped two men at the Carlton Club last year.

He said in statement on Thursday that he has “made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons” after his punishment – which had been likely to led to a recall petition.

“I have said already that I will not stand at the next general election,” said the MP. “I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons.”

Mr Pincher added: “Tamworth is a wonderful place and it has been an honour to represent its people. I shall make no further comment at this time.”

Mr Pincher resigned as Tory deputy chief whip under pressure in June last year following the initial groping allegations. The MP admitted that he had “embarrassed myself and other people” while being drunk, but denied sexual harassment allegations.

In a daming report the standards committee later found that Mr Pincher did groped two people “as a matter of fact” and said his conduct was “profoundly damaging” and amounted to an abuse of power.

Mr Pincher appealed the eight-week suspension, long enough to trigger a recall petition and the strong possibility of a by-election. But parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) dismissed his appeal on Monday.

Chris Pincher quit government after groping guests at the Carlton Club (PA Archive)

The scandal hastened Boris Johnson’s downfall last summer after series of further misconduct claims, denied by the MP, emerged in the press and raised questions about how much the then-PM knew about his whip’s behaviour.

Former No 10 strategist Dominic Cummings claimed that Mr Johnson knew of his reputation and had referred to the MP as “Pincher by name, pincher by nature” before making him deputy chief whip.

The debacle over the allegations against Mr Pincher sparked a row that helped end Mr Johnson’s time at Downing Street, after his handling of the scandal unleashed a wave of pent-up frustration with his leadership, already damaged by Partygate.

Mr Pincher was re-elected to his Tamworth seat in Staffordshire with a majority of just over 19,000 in 2019. Several sitting Tory MPs are thought to have applied to be the constituency’s new candidate.

Despite the huge majority Mr Sunak faces a struggle to hold onto the seat after bruising defeats to both Labour and the Lib Dems in Tory strongholds over recent months.

Labour overturned a 20,000-vote Conservative majority in Selby and Ainsty in rural Yorkshire, while the Lib Dems overcame a 19,000 Tory majority in the previously safe seat of Somerton and Frome in Somerset.

The PM also faces a by-election in Nadine Dorries’s Mid Bedfordshire seat will be held on 12 or 19 October. The Tories, boasting a 24,000 majority, are still hoping to cling on because of a potentially even vote split between Labour and the Lib Dems.