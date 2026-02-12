Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Chris Wormald has stood down as the UK's top civil servant and head of the civil service after just 14 months in the role, the government has announced, as the prime minister seeks to conduct a reset of his ailing Downing Street operation.

Sir Chris’s departure - which the Cabinet Office said was by “mutual agreement” - comes just days after the resignations of Sir Keir’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and communications chief Tim Allan.

The shake up of Sir Keir’s top team is part of an attempt to draw a line under controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle despite their association with sex offenders.

open image in gallery Sir Chris Wormald has stepped down as Cabinet secretary ( PA Archive )

But Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the move has been done to “save his own skin”, accusing the PM of having thrown the outgoing Cabinet secretary “under the bus” after he survived the toughest day of his premiership so far this week, with figures across the political spectrum questioning his judgement.

The prime minister said he was “grateful” for Sir Chris’s “long and distinguished career of public service” and his “support” as Cabinet secretary.

Commenting on his departure - which came after days of speculation - Sir Keir Starmer added: “I have agreed with him that he will step down as Cabinet Secretary today. I wish him the very best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Sir Chris said it had been “an honour and a privilege to serve as a civil servant for the past 35 years, and a particular distinction to lead the service as Cabinet secretary”.

“I want to place on record my sincere thanks to the extraordinary civil servants, public servants, ministers, and advisers I have worked with.

“Our country is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals devoted to public service, and I wish them every success for the future”, he said.

The prime minister will appoint a new Cabinet secretary “shortly”, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.

Dame Antonia Romeo, who is widely tipped to be in line for Sir Chris’s former job, Catherine Little and James Bowler will share the responsibilities of Cabinet secretary for an interim period.

The permanent secretary at the Home Office, permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, and permanent secretary at the Treasury will take over the duties following the departure of Sir Chris on Thursday.

This is a breaking story – more follows...