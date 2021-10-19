The private sector must spend “trillions” on tackling the climate emergency, Boris Johnson has told business leaders – saying government “can’t do it on its own”.

Addressing a Global Investment Summit, the prime minister extolled the unique power of “free market capitalism” to help the UK and the world reach ‘net zero’ carbon emissions.

“We must mobilise the markets, we must bring in the private sector,” Mr Johnson told the summit in London, with just 12 days until the crucial Cop26 summit.

“Because I can deploy billions – with the approval of the Chancellor obviously – but you, you in this room, you can deploy trillions.”

Claiming “post-Brexit freedoms” could “turbocharge” the green transition, Mr Johnson added: “You are very welcome to the UK and you have come to the right place at the right time.”

The speech comes ahead of the long-delayed publication of a government strategy for reaching net zero by 2050 – and, crucially, a Treasury analysis of how much it will cost.

Overnight, a plan to offer households £5,000 grants to replace gas boilers with heat pumps was widely panned, because just 30,000 will be made available each year.

Speaking at the Science Museum, Mr Johnson said there were returns in investing in low-carbon technology – such as heat pumps and solar panels – because “the market is going green”.

Remembering a fictional, ruthless US capitalist, he added: “To adapt, Gordon Gekko, who may or may not be a hero of anybody in this room. “Green is good, green is right, green works.”

Later, in a discussion with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the prime minister insisted: “The government can’t do it on its own.”

