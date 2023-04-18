Jump to content

SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested in party finances probe

Colin Beattie was taken into custody on Tuesday morning

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 18 April 2023 09:39
The treasurer of the SNP has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the party’s finances, Police Scotland has said.

Colin Beattie, 71, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and is being questioned by detectives.

The Scottish National Party has in recent weeks been rocked by questions about its finances and fundraising, prompting a police investigation.

Earlier this month, Peter Murrell, who is Nicola Sturgeon’s husband and the party’s former chief executive, was arrested in connection with the probe.

He was detained for 11 hours and was later released without charge pending further investigations.

Mr Beattie is the long-serving treasurer of the SNP, having held the post from 2004 until 2020, and then again since 2021.

He has also been the MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh since the 2011 Scottish parliament elections, which delivered the first SNP majority government.

Prior to his election to the Scottish Parliament Mr Beattie was the SNP’s group leader on Midlothian council.

The police have warned the public to be careful when discussing the latest arrest on social media so as to avoid contempt of court.

They say they will not comment further on the arrest.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

