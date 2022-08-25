Jump to content
updated

Cost of living - live: Boris Johnson says endure higher energy bills as Ukrainians ‘are paying in blood’

‘If we’re paying our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood’

Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 25 August 2022 05:22
Comments

Boris Johnson meets with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Independence Day

Boris Johnson has urged the British public to endure higher energy bills as the price of freedom in Europe, because “the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood.”

In a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister said: “If we’re paying our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood.”

“And that’s why we know we must stay the course. Because if Putin were to succeed, then no country on Russia’s perimeter would be safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new report by Institute for Government (IfG) has found that the government would need to spend more than £110bn to cover almost all of Britons’ extra energy costs over the next year. It would cost £23bn to cover October’s energy price cap hike, according to the think tank.

In other news, Liz Truss has suggested she would not appoint an ethics adviser if she became prime minister. Ms Truss said she had “always acted with integrity” and would take a new approach to ministerial conduct.



£110bn needed to cover energy bill rises over next year, study finds

The government would need to spend more than £110bn to cover almost all of Britons’ extra energy costs over the next year, a new report by Institute for Government (IfG) has found.

It would cost £23bn to cover October’s energy price cap hike, according to the think tank – with the average household set to spend £900 more on energy this autumn than was expected only three months ago.

Read the full story by Adam Forrest here:

£110bn needed to cover energy bill rises over next year, study finds

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak plans will only make ‘small dent’ in bills, warns Institute for Government

Maroosha Muzaffar25 August 2022 05:22


Boris Johnson urged Britons to endure cost-of-living crisis to support Kyiv

Boris Johnson has urged the British public to endure higher energy bills as the price of freedom in Europe because “the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood.”

In a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister said: If we’re paying our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood.

“And that’s why we know we must stay the course. Because if Putin were to succeed, then no country on Russia’s perimeter would be safe.”

Ukraine “can and will win this war” with Russia, Boris Johnson said as he visited Kyiv to mark the country’s Independence Day.

The Prime Minister, making his last visit to Ukraine before leaving office, said the UK “will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends” as he set out a further £54 million package of military aid.

Maroosha Muzaffar25 August 2022 05:18

