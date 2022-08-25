✕ Close Boris Johnson meets with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Independence Day

Boris Johnson has urged the British public to endure higher energy bills as the price of freedom in Europe, because “the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood.”

In a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister said: “If we’re paying our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood.”

“And that’s why we know we must stay the course. Because if Putin were to succeed, then no country on Russia’s perimeter would be safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new report by Institute for Government (IfG) has found that the government would need to spend more than £110bn to cover almost all of Britons’ extra energy costs over the next year. It would cost £23bn to cover October’s energy price cap hike, according to the think tank.

In other news, Liz Truss has suggested she would not appoint an ethics adviser if she became prime minister. Ms Truss said she had “always acted with integrity” and would take a new approach to ministerial conduct.