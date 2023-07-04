✕ Close Chris Bryant says Rishi Sunak is 'literally the worst person' to be leading the country

Rishi Sunak will face questions on cost-of-living pressures and the state of public services as he comes under scrutiny from senior MPs this afternoon.

The prime minister will also be grilled over the environment when he appears before the Liaison Committee, made up of the chairs of other select committees.

Harriett Baldwin will lead the questioning on the squeeze on living standards as the government comes under continued pressure on soaring costs.

Five MPs will focus on public services, with questions expected on the NHS as well as the justice and education systems.

Mr Sunak will face questions on the net zero strategy from Philip Dunne, the Tory chair of the Environmental Audit Committee, after the resignation of Lord Zac Goldsmith.

The Liaison Committee is chaired by Sir Bernard Jenkin, the Tory MP who also sits on the Privileges Committee attacked by those loyal to the former prime minister.

The hearings usually last around 90 minutes.