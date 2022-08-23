Jump to content
As it happened

Cost of living - live: Sunak says he ‘wouldn’t take a job’ under rival Liz Truss’s cabinet

Sunak says differences with Truss over economy are too great for him to join her cabinet

Shweta Sharma
Tuesday 23 August 2022 05:39
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak meets members of the audience after addressing the Conservative Friends of India at Dhamecha Lohana Centre in South Harrow</p>

Rishi Sunak meets members of the audience after addressing the Conservative Friends of India at Dhamecha Lohana Centre in South Harrow

(PA)

Strongly suggesting he would turn down a job in a Liz Truss cabinet, Rishi Sunak said he would not want to disagree with another prime minister on “big things” if he were to lose the Conservative leadership contest.

The foreign secretary, who remains a strong favourite to win the race and become the next PM, has reportedly earmarked Mr Sunak as a possible health secretary.

Asked on BBC Radio 2 if he would take the health secretary job, Mr Sunak laughed and replied: “I’m not focused on all of that. I’m trying to win this race at the moment – I’m not thinking about jobs.”

But in pointed remarks, the hopeful added: “You really need to agree with the big things, because it’s tough, as I found out, when you don’t. And I wouldn’t want to end up in a situation like that again.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss are preparing to face an audience of 1,000 members of Tory party on Tuesday night in a hustings event hosted by Times Radio.

1661228249

Welcome to The Independent's live coverage of UK politics from Downing Street

Shweta Sharma23 August 2022 05:17
1661229297

I wouldn't take job in Liz Truss cabinet, Rishi Sunak suggests

Rishi Sunak has suggested he would turn down a job in a Liz Truss cabinet if he were to lose the Conservative leadership contest, saying he would not want to disagree with another prime minister on "big things".

"You really need to agree with the big things, because it's tough, as I found out, when you don't. And I wouldn't want to end up in a situation like that again," he said.

Read Adam Forrest's full report.

I wouldn’t take job in Liz Truss cabinet, Rishi Sunak suggests

Tory leadership underdog says he wouldn’t want to disagree with another PM on ‘big things’

Shweta Sharma23 August 2022 05:34

