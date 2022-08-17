Cost of living - live: UK inflation hits 40-year high as food prices soar
Inflation rate of 10.1 per cent puts further strain on households across UK
The UK rate of inflation has hit 10.1 per cent, the highest level in 40 years.
The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the Office for National Statistics said.
It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since 1982, when Consumer Prices Index reached 10.4 per cent, according to ONS estimates.
It is also a massive jump from the 9.4 per cent inflation in June.
Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have faced calls to take urgent action to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis, even as No 10 ruled out any co-ordination between Boris Johnson and his two would-be successors for immediate solutions.
Mr Sunak’s campaign hit out at his rival on Tuesday, urging her to “come clean” on her cost-of-living plan. Meanwhile, Ms Truss has reiterated her plan to cut taxes for households and said she will reject “sticking plaster” approaches.
Millions face ‘dire financial situation,’ experts warn
Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at Which?, said: “These figures underline the scale of the cost-of-living crisis and make clear that millions of people face a dire financial situation in the months ahead.
“With bills set to rise further, it's clear that the current level of cost-of-living government help will not be sufficient.
“Ministers must now move quickly to increase the amount of support for those who are struggling, and businesses in essential sectors, such as supermarkets, energy and telecoms, must also do everything they can to make sure customers are getting a good deal and extra support if they need it.”
100,000 sign a petition calling for emergency budget
More than 100,000 people have signed a petition supporting a call by former prime minister Gordon Brown for an emergency budget to tackle the energy and cost-of-living crisis.
Campaign group 38 Degrees said the numbers wanting to sign shows how desperate people are for help in the wake of soaring inflation.
Strategic director Ellie Gellard said: “More than 118,000 people are backing Gordon Brown's call for an emergency budget to help hungry kids and stop families from freezing this winter.
“38 Degrees' polling shows two out of three people support all the measures he has put on the table to take control of this crisis - including extra help for eight million vulnerable families and cancelling the energy price rise.
“Britain is so much better than our leadership right now. While PM frontrunner 'do nothing' Liz Truss keeps families in the dark about whether any lifelines are coming, the message from the British public is clear: act big and act now.”
‘Getting inflation under control my top priority,’ Nadhim Zahawi says
Responding to the rise in inflation, chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “I understand that times are tough, and people are worried about increases in prices that countries around the world are facing.
“Although there are no easy solutions, we are helping where we can through a £37 billion support package, with further payments for those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and the disabled, and £400 off energy bills for everyone in the coming months.
“Getting inflation under control is my top priority, and we are taking action through strong, independent monetary policy, responsible tax and spending decisions, and reforms to boost productivity and growth.”
Which items drove the inflation increase?
According to ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner rising prices of a wide range of food products drove inflation to its decades high 10,1 per cent.
“A wide range of price rises drove inflation up again this month,” Mr Fitzner said.
“Food prices rose notably, particularly bakery products, dairy, meat and vegetables, which was also reflected in higher takeaway prices.
“Price rises in other staple items, such as pet food, toilet rolls, toothbrushes and deodorants also pushed up inflation in July.
“Driven by higher demand, the price for package holidays rose, after falling at the same time last year, while air fares also increased.
“The cost of both raw materials and goods leaving factories continued to rise, driven by the price of metals and food respectively.”
Inflation soars to 10.1 per cent
Britain's rate of inflation has surged to a new 40-year high, heaping more pressure on households struggling with the cost of living crisis.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4 per cent in June and remaining at the highest level since 1982, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
July's inflation rate is higher than the 9.8 per cent figure expected by most economists and represents a further squeeze on people's pockets.
Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3 per cent and will push the UK into a recession, according to the Bank of England (BoE).
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the cost of living crisis as the ONS this morning released the latest inflation figures revealing the largest rate in more than four decades.
Follow our blog for the reaction to today’s announcement and the pressures mounting on households across the UK.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies