Free AI training to be offered to every adult in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Free AI training will be offered to every adult in the UK, it has been announced.

Courses taking less than 20 minutes to complete will teach people how to use simple AI tools effectively in the workplace.

The move has been backed by a panel of experts from business and trade unions, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said.

The training could free workers up from routine tasks and create more higher-skilled jobs.

Those who complete the courses will receive a “a virtual AI foundations badge”, DSIT said.

Ministers hope to make Britain the fastest adopting AI country in the G7.

AI skills are in demand in virtually every sector, but there are concerns about workers misusing the technology.

Earlier this month, a review into the banning of Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a football match against Aston Villa last November found that an “AI hallucination” produced by Microsoft Copilot had helped police justify the move.

The error meant that a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham had been referenced in a report produced by the police force prior to the game.

The Government has criticised Elon Musk over his Grok AI chatbot’s ability to generate sexual deepfake images without consent.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “We want AI to work for Britain, and that means ensuring Britons can work with AI.

“Change is inevitable, but the consequences of change are not. We will protect people from the risks of AI while ensuring everyone can share in its benefits.

“That starts with giving people the skills and confidence they need to seize the opportunities AI brings, putting the power and control into their hands.”