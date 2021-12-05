Boris Johnson is facing a backbench revolt against the government’s rejection of calls for cases of rape in the armed forces to be taken out of the military courts, where defendants are five or six times less likely to be found guilty.

Prominent Tory MPs Johnny Mercer – a former army officer who was in charge of legislation on the issue before resigning as a defence minister earlier this year – and Commons defence committee chair Tobias Ellwood are among those expected to break party ranks in a crunch vote on Monday.

The move was a key recommendation of last year’s review of the service justice system (SJS) by judge Shaun Lyons and was backed in July by a parliamentary inquiry into the protection of women in the armed forces after concerns about victim-blaming, fears that a complaint will damage careers and perceptions that military requirements are prioritised over the needs of rape complainants.

But defence secretary Ben Wallace has rejected the recommendation of the defence sub-committee which conducted the inquiry, whose Conservative chair Sarah Atherton said it was “disappointing” that the minister had failed to act on “clear evidence that the current system is failing to deliver justice”.

Mr Mercer told The Independent that Mr Wallace’s personal intervention ensured that the Lyons recommendation was not included in the Armed Forces Bill, against his own advice and that of senior Ministry of Defence (MoD) officials.

He said he will vote on Monday to support a House of Lords amendment, opposed by the government, which would create a presumption that the most serious charges against serving personnel will be heard in civilian courts and not courts martial.

After a string of backbench rebellions in recent weeks, it is thought that Tory MPs in double figures may be ready to back the peers’ proposal, while others may put Mr Johnson’s majority in peril by abstaining.

“It was clear to me at the time that all of the officials and myself – as the original bill minister – were of the view that the evidence clearly indicated we should remove serious and sexual offences from the military justice system in order to reassure victims and try to get better outcomes for them,” said Mr Mercer.

“The defence secretary had a different view. He retains that view, as is his prerogative, but he was certainly the only individual in the building who held that view when I left and I am yet to see clear evidence to back up his position.”

Mr Ellwood said he expected to abstain in Monday’s vote but urged ministers to accept the changes proposed by the Lords.

“Our sub-committee looked at this very carefully and felt that these matters were best moved to the civilian courts, which have much better experience of dealing with complex cases,” he told The Independent.

“As chair of the defence committee, I strongly urge the government to reconsider this. It is clearly the right thing to do and it is what members of the armed forces would want us to do.”

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 4 December 2021 People walk through a Christmas market in Trafalgar Square Reuters UK news in pictures December 2 2021 Duchess of Cambridge inspects a Faberge egg at the Victoria and Albert Museum Getty UK news in pictures 1 December 2021 Meerkats at London Zoo with an advent calendar PA UK news in pictures 30 November 2021 Workers put the finishing touches to the Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree ahead of the lighting ceremony later in the week PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2021 Home Secretary Priti Patel is greeted by a police dog at a special memorial service for Met Police Sergeant Matiu Ratana Getty UK news in pictures 28 November 2021 Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during a match at the Etihad during snow Manchester City/Getty UK news in pictures 27 November 2021 Residents clear branches from a fallen tree in Birkenhead, north west England as “Storm Arwen” triggered a rare “red weather” warning AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 26 November 2021 A shopper browses Christmas trees for sale at Pines and Needles in Dulwich, London Reuters UK news in pictures 25 November 2021 A murmuration of hundreds of thousands of starlings fly over a field at dusk in Cumbria, close to the Scottish border PA UK news in pictures 24 November 2021 Migrants are helped ashore from a RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat at a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on November 24, 2021, after being rescued while crossing the English Channel. AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 23 November 2021 The coffin of Sir David Amess is carried past politicians, including former Prime Ministers Sir John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May, Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the requiem mass for the MP at Westminster Cathedral, central London PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2021 The scene in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset where police have launched a murder probe after two people were found dead Tom Wren/SWNS UK news in pictures 21 November 2021 London-based midwife Sarah Muggleton, 27, takes part in a 'March with Midwives' in central London to highlight the crisis in maternity services PA UK news in pictures 20 November 2021 Police officers monitor as climate change activists sit down and block traffic during a protest action in solidarity with activists from the Insulate Britain group who received prison terms for blocking roads, on Lambeth Bridge in central London AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 19 November 2021 A giant installation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson made from recycled clothing goes on display at Manchester Central, as part of Manchester Art Fair, in a 'wake-up call for the Prime Minister to tackle textile waste' PA UK news in pictures 18 November 2021 The scene at a recycling centre in Stert, near Devizes in Wiltshire after a large blaze was brought under control. The fire broke out on Wednesday night the fire service has said and local residents were advised to keep windows and doors shut due to large amounts of smoke PA UK news in pictures 17 November 2021 The sun rises over South Shields Lighthouse, on the North East coast of England PA UK news in pictures 16 November 2021 ancer Maithili Vijayakumar at the launch of 2021 Diwali celebrations at St Andrew Square in Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 15 November 2021 Forensic officers work outside Liverpool Women's Hospital, following a car blast, in Liverpool Reuters UK news in pictures 14 November 2021 Wreaths by the Cenotaph after the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, London PA UK news in pictures 13 November 2021 Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is ending his hunger strike in central London after almost three weeks. Ratcliffe has spent 21 days camped outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London without food. He began his demonstration on 24 October after his wife lost her latest appeal in Iran, saying his family was “caught in a dispute between two states” PA UK news in pictures 12 November 2021 Peter Green protesting outside the Cop26 gates during the official final day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. PA UK news in pictures 11 November 2021 Seagulls fly around the statue entitled 'Tommy', a first World War soldier by artist Ray Lonsdale at dawn in Seaham, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 10 November 2021 Climate activists dressed as characters inspired by the Netflix series “Squid Game” protest as they ask Samsung to go 100% renewable energy, outside the venue for COP26 in Glasgow Reuters UK news in pictures 9 November 2021 A deer statue silhouetted at Loch Faskally in Pitlochry, Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 8 November 2021 Sunrise over St Mary's Lighthouse at Whitley Bay on the North East coast of England PA UK news in pictures 7 November 2021 Activists from Friends of the Earth during a demonstration calling for an end to all new oil and gas projects in the North Sea outside the UK Government's Cop26 hub during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 6 November 2021 Protesters take part in a rally organised by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow demanding global climate justice PA UK news in pictures 5 November 2021 Final touches are made to a life sized Sir David Attenborough cake surrounded by animals as part of a display created by a group of cake artists during Cake International at NEC Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 4 November 2021 A spectacular display of the Northern Lights seen over Derwentwater, near Keswick in the Lake District PA UK news in pictures 3 November 2021 Police and demonstrators at a Extinction Rebellion protest on Buchanan Street, during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 2 November 2021 A person walks along the Basingstoke canal near to Dogmersfield in Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 1 November 2021 Sir David Attenborough delivers a speech during Cop26 in Glasgow Reuters UK news in pictures 31 October 2021 Extinction Rebellion activists protest in Edinburgh as the Cop26 conference begins in Glasgow Getty UK news in pictures 30 October 2021 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with Mapuche leader and Minga Indigena Lead Coordinator Claflin Lafkenche (right) alongside indigenous delegates at a ceremonial gathering at the Tramway in Glasgow in a symbolic gesture to mark a unified demand for climate justice PA UK news in pictures 29 October 2021 Ocean Rebellion put on a display of puking oil heads ahead of climate change conference COP26 in Glasgow EPA UK news in pictures 28 October 2021 A man dressed as Santa Claus outside Selfridges in London as the department store unveils its Christmas windows on Oxford Street PA UK news in pictures 27 October 2021 Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak during a visit to Fourpure Brewery in Bermondsey, London, after the chancellor announced a cut to beer taxes in his budget PA UK news in pictures 26 October 2021 Activist Steve Bray demonstrates with a toilet outside the gates of Downing Street, after MPs voted in Parliament against the Environment Bill, allowing companies to pump raw sewage into UK rivers and seas, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 25 October 2021 Second World War veteran James White, 96, at the opening of the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance, marking the start of the remembrance period PA UK news in pictures 24 October 2021 Richard Ratcliffe holds up a photo of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as he protests outside the Foreign Office while on hunger strike, part of an effort to lobby the UK foreign secretary to bring his wife home from detention in Iran Getty UK news in pictures 23 October 2021 Partner of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Stella Morris and Editor in Chief of WikiLeaks Kristinn Hrafnsson attend a protest ahead of the appeal hearing over Assange's extradition, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 22 October 2021 Palace Gardener Justine Howlett adds the finishing touches to pumpkins bearing the face of Henry VIII and his wives, at Hampton Court Palace. PA UK news in pictures 21 October 2021 Flooded fields near Lingfield in Surrey, after southern England was hit overnight by heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Aurore moving in from France PA UK news in pictures 20 October 2021 A wing surfer enjoys the strong winds as they surf in the sea off of Hayling Island in Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 19 October 2021 Actor Jude Law holds hands with Little Amal, a 3.5-metre-tall puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian girl, as it arrives in Folkestone, Kent, as part of the Handspring Puppet Company's 'The Walk' PA UK news in pictures 18 October 2021 A view over Southend-on-Sea in Essex, which is set to become a city in tribute to Sir David Amess MP, who spent years campaigning for the change Getty UK news in pictures 17 October 2021 Members of the Essex Bangladeshi Welfare Association pay their respects by floral tributes laid at the scene where Sir David Amess MP was killed at Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea Reuters UK news in pictures 16 October 2021 Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer, Priti Patel and Lindsay Hoyle pay respects to Sir David Amess at Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea, the site of his death EPA UK news in pictures 15 October 2021 A person lays flowers at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery. A man has been arrested and officers are not looking for anyone else PA

In law, serious crimes in the armed forces are under the “concurrent jurisdiction” of the military and civilian justice systems and since the Deepcut scandal, murder and manslaughter cases have been dealt with in civilian courts.

But the vast bulk of allegations of rape and sexual assault made by female troops are investigated by military police and prosecuted through courts martial, where the “boards” of officers who take the place of the jury in a civilian case are disproportionately male.

According to Ministry of Defence figures, a total of 129 rape cases were heard at military courts in the five years to 2019, only 13 of which resulted in a conviction, a success rate of just 10 per cent, compared with 50 per cent or more in the criminal courts – though campaigners acknowledge this figure is inflated by the Crown Prosecution Service’s practice of pursuing only the most solid cases.

Victims’ Commissioner Dame Vera Baird said that the chances of a raped servicewoman seeing justice in the military system are “shockingly low”.

One Royal Navy servicewoman said she “went through hell” after alleging sexual assault in a case which ended in an acquittal. She mounted a legal challenge to the MoD’s approach and received an apology over incorrect legal advice, delays in submitting crucial documents and a failure to tell her she could give evidence via video link.

She hailed the Lords amendment as “incredibly important” and urged MPs to back it on Monday, saying: “It will encourage more service personnel to come forward and report [and] it will afford us some protection from the appalling consequences we suffer inside our units after we report rape.”

Emma Norton, the director of the Centre for Military Justice, said that “huge numbers” of women have come forward with concerns over poor-quality victim care, cases investigated by military police with little experience of complex sexual assault allegations and inferior advocacy by prosecutors at courts martial which led them to believe they would have more chance of a successful outcome in the civilian courts.

Large numbers of women experiencing sexual harassment in the military do not report it “because they do not have any faith that they’ll be dealt with appropriately and they are worried about the impact on their career”, Ms Norton told The Independent.

Flaws in the system reflected “deeply problematic” cultural attitudes towards women in the military and progress towards fixing them was “glacial”, she said. She urged MPs to “have the courage of their convictions and vote the right way on this” on Monday.

Dame Vera said that one rationale for resisting change offered by the MoD – and referenced in the Lyons report – had been that the responsibility of military courts to deal with rape charges against troops abroad made it essential for them to have experience of doing so in the UK.

But she told The Independent that this was, “the weakest imaginable reason for appalling injustice”.

She said: “This is yet another manifestation of the kind of sexism that prevails throughout the British military, I’m afraid.

“There must be an imbalance in approach because the justice system within the military always puts the good functioning of the military first. That is what it’s for.

“If you have someone who is a fantastic pilot or whatever, under this approach that is more important than whether he’s guilty of raping someone. You can keep the guy away from women and that will do, because he is very precious to us and we’re not going to risk the tens of thousands of pounds of training he’s received.

“Rape is rape, whether it’s done by a soldier against a soldier or by a civilian against a civilian. Why should the outcomes be different? It’s obviously the way it’s tried and the way it’s investigated that is deficient.”

An MoD spokesperson said: “The government will not be supporting amendments to the Armed Forces Bill.

“We remain convinced that concurrent jurisdiction is the right approach. The Service Justice System is an integral part of the armed forces and reflects the unique nature of the role of our armed forces, operating all over the globe, often in countries with legal systems less rigorous and fair than our own.

“If certain crimes were removed from the Service Justice System it would undermine its legitimacy, whilst eroding the confidence of those that use this system.

“We support the right of victims in the UK to be able to report offences in whichever jurisdiction they choose and we are strengthening the prosecutor protocols to provide some much-needed clarity and transparency on how decisions on jurisdiction are made.”