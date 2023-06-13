Covid inquiry to look at Brexit impact on pandemic

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Covid inquiry will examine the impact of Brexit on Britain’s readiness for the virus and the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Two years after then-PM Boris Johnson announced a public inquiry would be set up, chairwoman Baroness Hallett will officially begin the first day of evidence on Tuesday.

The first module – investigating the country’s preparedness for the crisis – will include evidence on “any impact arising from the UK’s departure from the European Union”.

The inquiry team will also scrutinise the vaccine programme under module four, examining whether Britain’s vaccines response was more effective outside of the EU.

Mr Johnson and Tory ministers have argued that Brexit allowed the UK to chart its own course with the vaccine, both when it comes to licensing and buying up the jabs.

While the UK’s vaccine rollout was faster than EU’s, Kate Bingham, the former head of the government’s taskforce. said the speedy approval had “nothing to do with Brexit”.

She said it was down to the effectiveness of the UK’s existing Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Former PM David Cameron and former chancellor George Osborne are expected to appear at an inquiry hearing next week. The TUC has said that their austerity cuts left the NHS and the social care sector “dangerously understaffed”.

It comes as care minister Helen Whately declined to back former health secretary’s Matt Hancock’s claim the government threw a “protective ring around care homes” at the height of the pandemic.

She told The Guardian she wanted to “use my own words”, adding: “I look back on doing everything I felt that we could to help care homes and social care more broadly at an incredibly difficult time.”

David Cameron and ex-chancellor George Osborne will appear at inquiry (PA)

As the inquiry officially begins its first day of evidence today, a video featuring people from across the UK sharing their experiences of loss will be played to those gathered at the hearing centre in west London.

The inquiry team ahead of the opening warned that the film of “some of those who suffered most during the pandemic” may be “difficult to watch”.

Elkan Abrahamson, a solicitor representing the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFFJ) UK group, which has almost 7,000 members, said Tuesday “marks the end of a two-year battle by the bereaved to get a statutory public inquiry”.

The campaign group has complained of feeling marginalised after putting forward 20 people to be considered as witnesses for the first module, none of whom it said has been called to give evidence.

But a spokeswoman for the inquiry said Lady Hallett “has been clear she hasn’t ruled out calling testimony from bereaved people in later investigations, for example with the use of do not resuscitate orders”.

Recent weeks have seen a row between the inquiry chairwoman and Rishi Sunak’s government over access to material.

The PM has been accused of a “cowardly cover-up” after the Cabinet Office announced a High Court challenge to Lady Hallett’s request for Mr Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks.

The Cabinet Office said some of the information requested by the inquiry does not relate to the government’s handling of coronavirus and is “unambiguously irrelevant”.

The inquiry is split into six modules, with public hearings scheduled to conclude by summer 2026, and interim reports published before then.

Lady Hallett is planning to publish reports for module 1 and 2 next year. Module 2 of the UK-wide inquiry will look at central government decision-making and examine issues from the perspective of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.