No more Covid restrictions before new year, says Sajid Javid

Boris Johnson’s government has ruled out further Covid restrictions in England before the new year, leaving England at odds with other parts of the UK where curbs have been tightened to tackle the Omicron variant.

Health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that the prime minister had decided not to bring in any fresh measures this week, but said ministers would look again in January at whether more controls were needed.

“There will be no further measures before the new year,” Mr Javid told reporters on Monday. “We won’t be taking any further measures. Of course people should remain cautious as we approach New Year celebrations.”

However, Mr Johnson was warned that the NHS could soon be “overwhelmed” by the rise in Omicron cases, as the trade union for hospital doctors said it was “ludicrous” not bring in further measures now.

Figures published on Monday showed the number of Covid patients in London hospitals has increased by almost 50 per cent within a week – with admissions on the rise across all but one region of England.

The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) said it was time for further restrictions – including limits on household mixing and table service only in pubs and restaurants.

“We would definitely propose that there is a more precautionary approach taken – we should be doing something more,” HCSA president Dr Claudia Paoloni said on Monday, adding that it would “take very little” to overwhelm the health service in the weeks ahead.

The decision not to impose restrictions beyond the Plan B measures already in place in England comes after Mr Johnson was briefed by England’s chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty and his chief scientist adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on Covid infections and hospitalisations.

The latest data shows a clear increase in Covid bed occupancy over the past week. Across England, a total of 8,474 patients were in hospital with the disease on 27 December, compared to 6,688 a week before – a 27 per cent rise.

For the capital, the hotspot for the Omicron variant, bed occupancy has surged by almost 50 per cent over this time frame, increasing from 1,819 to 2,640.

Dr Julia Patterson, chief executive of the campaign group Every Doctor, told Sky News: “This government has chosen not to act early with the omicron variant … There seems to be a reticence to listen to experts, which is deeply concerning – we’ve seen this so many times before.”

Ian Higginson, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the current number of staff absences from Covid in NHS emergency departments could soon “push us over the edge”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “Our members, those who got back to us, were pretty emphatic that they are suffering significant staffing issues right now. We’re worried that something is going to have to give.”

However, senior Conservative MPs welcomed the news that there would be no recall of parliament needed to push through further legal restrictions this week.

Tory lockdown sceptic Andrew Bridgen said: “The reason we’re not having any further restrictions is because the data just doesn’t support it … What’s happened in Wales and Scotland is an overreaction.”

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said it would “not be a cop-out at all” for Mr Johnson to offer strengthened guidance on socialising this week, rather than legal restrictions, adding: “I think that would be a very sensible way to go forward.”

Mr Javid acknowledged the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, saying it was now growing so fast that it accounts for 90 per cent of all new Covid cases.

Asked why Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland had chosen to tighten up restrictions ahead of New Year, the cabinet minister said: “It’s for each country that makes up the UK to decide how it wants to go forward.”

The health secretary said that since the government had learned of the Omicron variant its strategy had been to “buy time”, adding that the best form of defence was vaccination.

Urging people to come forward to take up 1.5 million Covid jab appointments currently available before 3 January, Mr Javid said: “Sadly when we look at the latest [Covid] hospital admissions, a disproportionate number of those people are unvaccinated.”