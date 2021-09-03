Covid jabs for all teenagers rejected by government’s vaccine advisers

The government is ordering a review of teenage Covid vaccinations, after its immunisation advisers rejected calls for all 12-15 year-olds to get the jab.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation added another 200,000 children with underlying health conditions to the list of under-16s who can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

But its experts determined that while there was a marginal benefit to healthy 12-15 year-olds in receiving the vaccine, it was not sufficient for them to recommend universal inoculation of this age-group.

Ministers in the UK government and devolved administrations are now to ask the UK’s four chief medical officers to conduct a review to determine whether non-health factors not assessed by the JCVI - such as the impact of lost educational time - might justify jabs for all teens.

The review is expected to report within a few days, and comes amid mounting political pressure for teenagers to be protected from coronavirus as schools return for the autumn term in England.

The government is understood not to be challenging the JCVI’s medical advice. But ministers believe that there are wider issues potentially affecting children’s well-being which lie outside the experts’ strict health remit.

It is understood, however, that the CMOs - including Prof Chris Whitty - will not be asked to consider whether vaccinating teenagers would have a health benefit for other parts of society, by protecting older people from the risk of infection. The review will focus solely on the interests of the 12-15 year-olds themselves.

Underlying health conditions which will now qualify 12-15 year-olds for the Pfizer jab include chronic heart, lung, kidney, liver and neurological problems. Previously only children in this age group with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities were able to receive the vaccine.

As revealed in The Independent on Tuesday, the JCVI has resisted intense political pressure to clear the way for teenage jabs before schoolchildren returned to classrooms.

Downing Street said last week it hoped that the decision would come “as soon as possible”, and health secretary Sajid Javid wrote a newspaper article on Saturday to say it was

clear that “offering all teenagers the jab would solidify our wall of protection”.

Both the NHS and schools have prepared plans to vaccinate an estimated 3.9m 12-15 year-olds and education secretary Gavin Williamson said they were “eager and ready” to get going on a programme likely to see school gyms and assembly halls turned into mass vaccine centres.