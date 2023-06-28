✕ Close Tory MP asked nine times if she has sympathy for Daniel Korski amid groping allegations

Screenwriter and novelist Daisy Goodwin has responded to Tory London mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski’s “categorical” denials to her allegations that he had groped her breast after a meeting in Downing Street.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after submitting a formal complaint on Tuesday evening, without which the Tory party had refused to investigate, Ms Goodwin said: “I could say: ‘he would say that, wouldn’t he?’

“If he had come forward and said, ‘oh, I’m really sorry, something like this, I might have inadvertently touched her’, that would be a different story. But the fact that he’s categorically denied it is, to me, bizarre.”

In an extraordinary development, Mr Korski told TalkTV that he informed Tory bosses about the allegations during the mayoral race vetting process, long before they were revealed on Monday. Ms Goodwin went public about the incident in 2017, but at the time did not name the former aide to ex-PM David Cameron.

A campaign spokesperson said on Wednesday: “In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever. He welcomes any investigation and will cooperate fully.”