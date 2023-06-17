David Warburton resigns as Tory MP after suspension over harassment and drugs claims

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tory MP David Warburton has resigned following his suspension from the party over harassment and drug abuse claims.

The MP for Somerton and Frome, had the Tory whip removed in April 2022 after formal complaints were made by two women to the parliamentary harassment watchdog.

Both women accused Mr Warburton of unwanted sexual comments and touching, according to The Sunday Times – allegations he denied.

The 57-year-old told The Mail On Sunday he will resign his seat this weekend because he had been denied a fair hearing by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), which is investigating the allegations.

The resignation means that Rishi Sunak now faces four byelections, following the resignations of Boris Johnson, Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams.

David Warburton has denied allegation of misconduct (PA Media)

Mr Warburton faces allegations that he made unwanted advances towards two women.

He admitted to the Mail that he had taken cocaine after drinking whisky with a third woman who secretly photographed and recorded him. The former MP visited her flat after a vote in the House of Commons which finished at a late hour.

“I was set up, but I have been naive and incredibly stupid,” he told the Mail - adding that the Japanese whisky had been “incredibly potent”.

Despite Mr Warburton’s 19,000 majority and other comfortable margins, the party is set to face a tough battle to hold onto its seats after the Partygate scandal. This re-erupted on Saturday night after a video was published inside a Tory knees-up. The gathering organsied by former Mayor of London hopeful Shaun Bailey shows party staffers joking about “bending” the strict rules of lockdown which were in place during the incident on December 14, 2020.

Mr Warburton lives near Somerton, in Somerset, with his wife and their two children.

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme was set up in 2019 following the MeToo movement in Westminster.

Anyone working in parliament can contact the helpline about incidents of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

Mr Warburton added that the MeToo movement had “terrified” parliamentary authorities and that he “didn’t stand a chance” in coming out of a hearing with a positive outcome.

According to the Mail, his resignation letter described the allegations as “malicious” and that the 14 month probe “has inflicted unimaginable and intolerable destruction on my family and on me”.

A Conservative party spokesperson said: “The independent complaints and grievance scheme is an independent body set up by parliament and the Conservative party respects its processes.

“Mr Warburton had the whip withdrawn over these complaints last April and has not sat in parliament as a Conservative since.”