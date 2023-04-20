✕ Close Rishi Sunak brands Keir Starmer 'Sir Softy' in fiery PMQs exchange on crime

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dominic Raab’s future hangs in the balance as Rishi Sunak considers his response to an independent report into allegations of bullying against the deputy prime minister.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Sunak had “full confidence” in his deputy and will take action on the report’s findings “as swiftly as possible”.

Mr Raab himself commissioned the review in November following eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and during his first stint as justice secretary. He promised to resign if the allegations were upheld.

One person involved in the process described the review as “devastating”, while a senior government official said Mr Raab was “toast”, according to the Financial Times.

And The Guardian reported senior Ministry of Justice officials could quit if Mr Raab, who is also the justice secretary, is cleared of the allegations. A decision not to sanction him would be “demoralising” for staff in the department, a source told the paper.

Mr Raab has insisted he believes “heart and soul” that he is not a bully, but defended his “forthright” approach to his work.