Dominic Raab accused Labour’s Angela Rayner of “bluster and mudslinging” as she challenged him at Prime Minister’s Questions.

It came as the deputy prime minister remained under pressure over bullying allegations against him, having confirmed just hours before he was at the centre of two formal complaints.

“No ethics, no integrity, and no mandate, and still no ethics adviser,” Ms Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, told the Commons. “So when will they appoint an independent ethics adviser and drain the swamp?”

Mr Raab replied: “The recruitment of the new ethics adviser is already underway and taking place at pace.

“May I say, there is a reason that she has come to the despatch box with her usual mix of bluster and mudslinging. It is because they don’t have a plan.”

Mr Raab took the lead at PMQs as Rishi Sunak remained away in Bali for the G20 summit.

Earlier this morning, he wrote to the prime minister to say he had just been notified two formal complaints had been made against him and to ask for an independent investigation.