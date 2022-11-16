Dominic Raab news - live: Deputy PM accuses Labour of ‘mudslinging’ amid bullying complaints
Angela Rayner says Tories have ‘no ethics, no integrity, and no mandate’
Dominic Raab accused Labour’s Angela Rayner of “bluster and mudslinging” as she challenged him at Prime Minister’s Questions.
It came as the deputy prime minister remained under pressure over bullying allegations against him, having confirmed just hours before he was at the centre of two formal complaints.
“No ethics, no integrity, and no mandate, and still no ethics adviser,” Ms Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, told the Commons. “So when will they appoint an independent ethics adviser and drain the swamp?”
Mr Raab replied: “The recruitment of the new ethics adviser is already underway and taking place at pace.
“May I say, there is a reason that she has come to the despatch box with her usual mix of bluster and mudslinging. It is because they don’t have a plan.”
Mr Raab took the lead at PMQs as Rishi Sunak remained away in Bali for the G20 summit.
Earlier this morning, he wrote to the prime minister to say he had just been notified two formal complaints had been made against him and to ask for an independent investigation.
Raab refuses to apologise over mini-budget crisis
Dominic Raab did not apologise for what the SNP said was a “financial crisis” following Liz Truss’s so-called mini-budget, when he was challenged about it at PMQs.
SNP deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald said: “Yesterday the prime minister was asked six different times to apologise for the disaster of the Tory mini-budget and the financial crisis it caused, and all six times he refused to say sorry.
“And now this morning people are waking up to the news that this Christmas they will be hit with the worst inflation in 41 years. So will the deputy prime minister stand up today and do what his boss wouldn’t - will he say sorry?”
Mr Raab said inflation was “clearly” an issue and the PM had made it clear it was “the number one economic challenge we face”.
Sunak ‘too weak to get a grip’, Rayner says
Angela Rayner said Dominic Raab has had to ask Rishi Sunak to launch an investigation into complaints against him “because the prime minister is too weak to get a grip”.
Watch here:
Raab accuses Rayner of ‘bluster and mudslinging'
Raab asked whether there has ever been an NDA
Dominic Raab is asked whether he has ever entered into a NDA in relation to a complaint against him.
“He is referring to an employment dispute that was settled before I entered the House. It wasn’t an NDA. But it did involve a confidentiality clause that was standard at the time.”
Rayner on tax havens
Angela Rayner told Dominic Raab “every pound hidden in tax havens is a pound lost from the pockets of working families”.
Labour’s deputy leader told Mr Raab in the Commons: “The G20 is also an opportunity to work together to tackle the economic challenges we all face.
“Yet as our international allies race to crack down on multinationals using tax havens to stash profits abroad, this Government is dragging its feet to protect their profits.
“We have a budget tomorrow where it’s briefed that tough choices will be impacting on families across Britain, does he accept that every pound hidden in tax havens is a pound lost from the pockets of working families?”
The Deputy Prime Minister replied: “We want people to come to this country to create the jobs and to generate the tax revenue, whether it’s non-dom status, which was stricter under this Government given the changes we made than under the last Labour government, whether it’s the Prime Minister’s approach to big tech companies...”
He added: “We have lowered the tax gap, the difference between the tax owed and the tax raised, to the lowest level, certainly lower than under the last Labour government and we’ll continue to do so.”
‘Flying tomatoes'
Angela Rayner brings up claims of “flying tomatoes” that Dominic Raab has faced in the bullying allegations.
‘This is anti-bullying week,’ Rayner says
Angela Rayner is quizzing Dominic Raab about the formal complaints about his conduct.
“This is anti-bullying week. Will he apologise?” she says.
“I am confident I behaved professionally throughout,” he said, adding he asked for an investigation.
He said he looked forward to transparently addressing complaints made.
Raab ‘confident’ he has behaved professionally
Dominic Raab has been asked whether a minister who has a bullying complaint upheld against him should remain in government.
The deputy PM says he is “confident” he has behaved professionally throughout.
He said he will comply with the investigation fully.
Dominic Raab takes PMQs
Dominic Raab is standing in for Rishi Sunak in what promises to be an interesting PMQs.
The deputy PM revealed just hours ago formal complaints had been made against him.
Watch with The Independent’s livestream:
MoJ complaint ‘first raised by officials in spring’
Dominic Raab has said that two complaints have been made against him - one from his previous stint at the Ministry of Justice and the other from his time as foreign secretary.
According to The Guardian’s politics editor Pippa Crerar the MoJ complaint was “first made by [a] group of mid-ranking policy officials in Spring but has been revived by individuals in light of recent allegations.”
Insiders said the department’s permanent secretary “acted on” the complaint at the time by speaking to Mr Raab, Ms Crerar adds.
