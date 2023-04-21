Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dominic Raab dramatically quit as deputy prime minister on Friday with a defiant attack on a bullying probe that found he had been “persistently aggressive” to officials.

An independent investigation found Mr Raab had made what “could have been understood as a threat” and “acted in a way which was intimidating”.

He kept his promise to stand down if found guilty of bullying – but in an extraordinary move, he also took aim at the inquiry process, claiming he had been subjected to a “Kafkaesque saga” which would damage government and the British people would pay the price. It came as:

He claimed the investigation findings were “flawed” and set the threshold for bullying “so low”

He accused “activist” civil servants of trying to block reforms such as Brexit

Rishi Sunak faced a backlash from Tory MPs who branded him “weak” and “disloyal”

The PM appointed his closest political ally Oliver Dowden as his new deputy

But Mr Sunak faced calls for a wider inquiry into ministerial bullying

No 10 sources said the prime minister did not tell his deputy to resign, despite criticism overnight, including from his own ministers, that he was dithering over his deputy’s fate.

Downing Street also insisted the prime minister had no regrets about not acting more swiftly before the two men spoke on Friday morning, nearly 24 hours after he first received the report.

But in the end Mr Raab had published his excoriating resignation letter, and an opinion article in the Daily Telegraph, before No 10 released the official findings.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Sunak of “indecision” and “weakness”. “Why didn’t he sack him?” he asked.

Dominic Raab acted in an ‘intimidating’ fashion, the report says (AP)

The report found Mr Raab “acted in a way which was intimidating, in the sense of unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct in the context of a work meeting.”

In one instance, his conduct was seen as “undermining or humiliating” by the complainant. “It is to be inferred that the DPM was aware that this would be the effect of his conduct; at the very least, he should have been aware,” the report found.

“On a number of occasions at meetings with policy officials, the DPM acted in a manner which was intimidating,” it said.

In his resignation letter, Mr Raab, who denied the allegations of bullying, said he felt “duty bound” to accept the outcome but he warned that the investigation had set a “playbook for a small number of officials to target ministers” and would “encourage spurious claims against ministers” from within Whitehall.

“Ministers must be able to exercise direct oversight with respect to senior officials over critical negotiations conducted on behalf of the British people, otherwise the democratic and constitutional principle of ministerial responsibility will be lost,” he wrote.

He said the probe had had dismissed “all but two” allegations against him, adding that he raised “a number of improprieties that came to light during the course of this inquiry”.

The former deputy prime minister has resigned but hit out at the probe’s finding (PA Archive)

“They include the systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims to the media in breach of the rules of the inquiry and the Civil Service Code of Conduct, and the coercive removal by a senior official of dedicated private secretaries from my Ministry of Justice private office, in October of last year. I hope these will be independently reviewed,” he wrote.

He said he was “genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence” that any officials felt.

Mr Sunak accepted Mr Raab’s resignation but spoke of “shortcomings” in the investigation process that had “negatively affected everyone involved” and asked the cabinet office to review the processes for complaints against ministers.

The findings of Adam Tolley KC’s independent probe landed on his desk on Thursday morning, but it was not published until nearly midday on Friday.

Mr Sunak faced an almost immediate backlash from his own backbenchers. In a pointed dig, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries said “the least desirable qualities in any politician are disloyalty, weakness, self preservation and a lack of principle”.

Rishi Sunak had faced calls to sack Mr Raab over the allegations (PA Wire)

Tory MP Philip Davis agreed with Mr Raab, saying the findings would encourage “spurious complaints against ministers”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer accused Mr Raab of “whining” (PA)

Beaconsfield MP Joy Morrisey said the report’s findings mean the definition of bullying now “includes telling someone to do their job”.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill said he was “very sad for Dom,” who “always comes across as a really genuine, decent guy”.

“If you’re determined to get things done maybe you’re less than sympathetic to people who maybe don’t share that determination,” he told Times Radio.

But Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Raab of “whining”.

Mr Raab denied allegations of bullying (PA Archive)

“I don’t know why Dominic Raab, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, thinks that anybody wants to hear about his whining about having to resign,” he said. “What I think everybody wants is strong leadership and that has been palpably absent here.”

The deputy PM has been under investigation since November over eight formal complaints about his behaviour as foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and his first stint as justice secretary.

Before the resignation, senior officials at the ministry of justice were said to be preparing to quit if Mr Raab stayed on.

It emerged in the heavily-delayed register of ministerial interests on Wednesday that Mr Raab had forked out for his own legal team to defend himself against the allegations.

The decision to pay for his lawyers came despite the taxpayer footing an estimated £222,000 bill for Boris Johnson’s legal fees in the Partygate inquiry into whether he lied to MPs.