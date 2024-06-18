General election latest: Sunak says Boris backing ‘will make difference’ as ex-PM drafted in to fight Reform
Rishi Sunak says it is ‘great’ that his ousted predecessor will intervene in the Tory campaign
Boris Johnson’s backing “will make a difference” to the ailing Tory campaign, Rishi Sunak has insisted – as his predecessor was drafted in to help fight Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
The prime minister said it was “great” that Mr Johnson – who is on holiday in Greece – would be endorsing Tory candidates in a series of videos and letters to voters in the coming days, in an intervention Mr Sunak said was “co-ordinated by the campaign”.
But a spokesman for Mr Johnson would not be drawn on whether the letters would mention Mr Sunak, although he did describe them as “supportive”. Asked if they would mention the prime minister, he said their content “will become clear in due course”.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer refused to rule out changes to council tax rates in his plans for government, telling LBC he would not “write the budgets for the next five years”.
And he joked that the intervention from Mr Johnson was a “third or fourth relaunch” of the Conservative election strategy, adding: “If you can’t even have a strategy that holds for six weeks you really don’t deserve to win.”
Vetting firm being sued by Nigel Farage denies ‘stitching up’ Reform UK
The vetting company hired by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK to run background checks on its candidates has denied trying to “stitch up” the right-wing party.
Vetting.com, which is now being sued by Reform on Mr Farage’s orders, said it did not have time to scrutinise all 609 of Reform’s candidates before the snap summer poll.
A spokesman for the organisation said it had been working on the assumption the general election would be this autumn, giving it the summer to complete its work.
It came after Mr Farage lashed out at the company, claiming to have paid it £144,000 only to have been “stitched up”. The Reform leader blamed Vetting chairman Colin Bloom, who was faith engagement adviser for the Conservative Party under Boris Johnson.
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell has the full report:
Nigel Farage and Richard Tice have said Reform UK is suing Vetting.com after alleging the firm’s chairman ‘stitched up’ the party
Rishi Sunak turns to Margaret Thatcher to save flagging campaign
Rishi Sunak has turned to a favourite of Conservative PMs looking to appeal to the party's base ... if in doubt, wheel Thatcher out.
The prime minister has posted a graphic of Lady Thatcher on Facebook alongside a 1989 quote from the Iron Lady railing against socialists.
Hours after the Tories took to warning of a decade of socialism if Sir Keir Starmer is elected on 4 July, Mr Sunak was highlighting Lady Thatcher's opposition to socialist tendencies.
In the quote, she said: “Socialists don’t like ordinary people choosing, because they might not choose socialism.”
Watch: Starmer reveals wife Victoria had to cheer him up after ‘frustrating’ first TV debate
Starmer leaves door open to maintaining beer duty freeze
Sir Keir Starmer has not ruled out maintaining a freeze on beer duties, after shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves signalled in an interview with the Sun newspaper that Labour was open to such a move.
Asked about this, party leader Sir Keir told broadcasters in the South East: “I think it is important that we support hospitality and the beer duty is part of the package there. I am glad and obviously support what Rachel has already said.
“But it is part of the challenge for small businesses, whether it is hospitality, whether it is retail as we have just been talking about.
“That is why I am really pleased today to be unveiling our plan for supporting small businesses, for supporting high streets, to make sure that more people are out using those small businesses on their high streets.
“It is all part of our manifesto, which is a manifesto for wealth creation, for growth, and making sure that people genuinely feel better off with Labour.”
Britain’s future at stake, says Sunak
Rishi Sunak said it was important to register to vote in the general election because Britain’s future was at stake.
Asked why it was important to register on the last day of the window to do so, the PM told broadcasters: “This election there is a very clear choice.
“The future of our country is at stake, we are living in uncertain times, people need to decide who’s got the clearest plan and the boldest ideas to deliver a more secure future.”
He added that the choice was “crystal clear” with the Conservatives offering “tax cuts at every stage of your life”.
Sunak says Johnson support for Tories ‘will make a difference'
Rishi Sunak said Boris Johnson’s support for the Conservatives “will make a difference” and his interventions had been “co-ordinated by the campaign”.
The PM told broadcasters: “It’s great that Boris is supporting the Conservative Party, I very much welcome that. He is endorsing many candidates in videos and letters which have been co-ordinated by the campaign.
“I know that will make a difference and, of course, every week he is making the case in his column and making sure that everyone understands what the Labour government would do to this country and why it’s important that everyone votes Conservative and I’m glad he’s doing that.”
Boris Johnson pulled into Tory campaign with personalised letters to voters - but may still snub Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson has been pulled in to help the crisis-hit Conservative election campaign – but he still might snub Rishi Sunak.
In recent days he has filmed a series of cameo-style videos for individual Tory candidates who have loyally stood by him over the years – including one who tried to oust Mr Sunak.
Now he has been parachuted into the disastrous Conservative election campaign, as it tries to fight off the threat from Nigel Farage. Letters exhorting voters to back the Tories, signed by the ex-party leader, are due to land on tens of thousands of doorsteps later this week.
But a spokesman for Mr Johnson would not be drawn on whether the letters would mention Mr Sunak, although he did describe them as “supportive”.
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has the exclusive report:
Scottish Labour opposes two child benefit cap – despite Starmer not planning to axe it
Scottish Labour is against the two child benefit cap, Anas Sarwar has said, despite there being no plans to scrap the measure if Labour wins the keys to Downing Street.
Asked at his party’s manifesto launch if he was against the cap – which only allows families to claim benefits for two children – Mr Sarwar said: “The short answer is yes.
“We were right to oppose the two child limit, we were right to vote against the two child limit.”
But he added: “The honest reality is after 14 years of Tory economic carnage, we will not be able to do everything we want to do as fast as we want to do.”
Scottish Labour sets out targets if it wins 2026 Holyrood elections
Anas Sarwar has laid out his party’s targets if it wins the 2026 Holyrood election, as he warned that change for Scotland was a “two stage process” which will culminate at the election in two years’ time.
Speaking as his party launched their manifesto in Edinburgh, Mr Sarwar said Scottish Labour would improve policing, reform the planning system, ban second jobs for MSPs and bring in a recall mechanism and reduce the poverty-related attainment gap in education.
He would also ensure the NHS was secure for “generations to come”, he said.
General election polls: Are Labour or the Conservatives on track to win in July?
The Independent’s political data correspondent Alicja Hagopian has the latest general election polling here:
