Boris Johnson’s backing “will make a difference” to the ailing Tory campaign, Rishi Sunak has insisted – as his predecessor was drafted in to help fight Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

The prime minister said it was “great” that Mr Johnson – who is on holiday in Greece – would be endorsing Tory candidates in a series of videos and letters to voters in the coming days, in an intervention Mr Sunak said was “co-ordinated by the campaign”.

But a spokesman for Mr Johnson would not be drawn on whether the letters would mention Mr Sunak, although he did describe them as “supportive”. Asked if they would mention the prime minister, he said their content “will become clear in due course”.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer refused to rule out changes to council tax rates in his plans for government, telling LBC he would not “write the budgets for the next five years”.

And he joked that the intervention from Mr Johnson was a “third or fourth relaunch” of the Conservative election strategy, adding: “If you can’t even have a strategy that holds for six weeks you really don’t deserve to win.”