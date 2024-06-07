✕ Close Extraordinary moment Rishi Sunak is told a D-Day veteran has said he let the country down

Nigel Farage is set to go head to head with Angela Rayner, Penny Mordaunt and senior party politicians including SNP, Plaid Cymru, the Greens, and the Lib Dems.

For an hour and a half the seven main party representatives will face questions from moderator Mishal Husain and audience members, with their manifesto policies being scrutinised live by voters.

Amid a messy election campaign, the debate will be unpredictable, and the battle will likely see personal jibes thrown from all sides.

From D-Day snub, tax wars, small boats to Nigel Farage comeback, the seven senior politicians will have plenty of arms to choose from.

It comes as Rishi Sunak faced intense criticism for leaving the D-Day commemorations in Normandy early on Thursday to continue his election campaign trail.

This is the latest political misstep from the PM after he was urged to give £5million from disgraced Frank Hester, who allegedly made racist comments about Diane Abbott, to a veterans’ charity.