General election TV debate - live: Nigel Farage to go head to head with Rayner and Mordaunt in BBC debate
In a 90-minute debate seven senior party representatives will face each other in the second face-off of the campaign trail
Nigel Farage is set to go head to head with Angela Rayner, Penny Mordaunt and senior party politicians including SNP, Plaid Cymru, the Greens, and the Lib Dems.
For an hour and a half the seven main party representatives will face questions from moderator Mishal Husain and audience members, with their manifesto policies being scrutinised live by voters.
Amid a messy election campaign, the debate will be unpredictable, and the battle will likely see personal jibes thrown from all sides.
From D-Day snub, tax wars, small boats to Nigel Farage comeback, the seven senior politicians will have plenty of arms to choose from.
It comes as Rishi Sunak faced intense criticism for leaving the D-Day commemorations in Normandy early on Thursday to continue his election campaign trail.
This is the latest political misstep from the PM after he was urged to give £5million from disgraced Frank Hester, who allegedly made racist comments about Diane Abbott, to a veterans’ charity.
Sunak smiles while crowd member slams PM over NHS
Conservatives: Commons leader Penny Mordaunt
The sword-holder and naval reservist will be in the firing line facing bombardments from all sides over the D-Day row inundating her party leader.
This is her first public outing since the campaign started and her first chance to show her skills displayed on the House of Commons every week. With her eyes on the top job as the new Conservative leader if Rishi Sunak loses the general election, she will use this opportunity to show voters what she is capable of.
Top aim: The tough debater will aim her sword at the Conservatives’ key opponents: Labour, Reform UK and the Lib Dems. The Conservative PM for Portsmouth will tonight try to push through all the D-Day backlash and repeat Sunak’s favorite message – Labour’s alleged £2,000 tax per household.
With her vast experience in the Royal Navy and as defence secretary, she could go hard on MoD spending and national security.
BBC Seven-way debate countdown
We are only an hour away from the big election campaign debate. The seven party representatives have already arrived at the BBC’s HD in London.
Penny Mordaunt, Angela Rayner, Nigel Farage, Rhun ap Iorwerth, Daisy Cooper, Stephen Flynn and Carla Denyer are ready for the kick off.
Unite not backing Labour’s manifesto
The union has reportedly not endorsed Labour’s manifesto after it found discrepancies over workers’ rights and oil and gas production.
Union insiders previously criticised Rachel Reeves’ plan for workers and said it didn’t match their demands.
Unite bosses have described Labour’s workers’ rights pledges as having “more holes in it than Swiss cheese”.
‘Do you want that one sweetie?’: Sunak makes ‘ice cream’ with young girl
Rishi Sunak made sand "ice-cream" cones with children at a childcare centre in Swindon on Friday, 7 June, as he continued on the general election campaign trail. The prime minister met staff and youngsters at Imagination Childcare, and Conservative candidate for Swindon North Justin Tomlinson, as he sought to promote the Tory election offer aimed at helping higher earners keep more of their child benefit. It came after Mr Sunak was forced to make an apology for leaving D-Day commemorations in France early to take part in a TV interview.
Momentum disappointed at some Labour manifesto proposals
Momentum has said it is “deeply disappointed” that Labour has not committed to free school meals or scrapping the two-child benefit cap after the party signed off on the final version of its election manifesto.
A spokesperson for the left-wing group said: “We’re deeply disappointed that the Starmer leadership didn’t take up proposals for free school meals and scrapping the two child benefit cap, which could easily be funded by new taxes on the super-rich.
“Under the Conservatives and their austerity regime, more than four million kids are suffering in poverty. We need to kick out not just the Tories, but Tory policies too.
“Standing alongside child poverty campaigners and friends across the labour movement, we will continue to push for these policies, which represent the essence of real Labour values.”
Major trade union did not endorse Labour manifesto
Unite, one of the UK’s largest trade unions, did not endorse Labour’s manifesto, sources have told the PA news agency.
Sources said the union believed the party had moved on a number of commitments relating to workers and industry, and its stance on fire-and-rehire and oil and gas meant that Unite could not back the document.
65% of voters say Sunak’s early D-Day exit was ‘unacceptable’ -
A new poll has revealed over two-thirds of voters have described Rishi Sunak leaving international D-Day commemorations early as ‘unacceptable’
YouGov published the poll of 5,778 voters after the prime minister apologised for leaving the event in Normandy early to take part in an election industry.
Research published on said Friday 43 per cent of respondents said the decision was ‘completely unacceptable’ while a further 22 per cent described it as ‘somewhat unacceptable’.
Rees-Mogg urges Sunak to do deal with Nigel Farage
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has urged Rishi Sunak to forge a deal with Nigel Farage ahead of the general election.
The former Tory minister told the i newspaper: “I’ve said before that Nigel Farage should come into the Tory party, and I still think that. Conservatives and Reform agree on the vast bulk of policy, and we want to achieve the same things.”
Asked whether the prime minister should pick up the phone to Mr Farage and seek to make an electoral deal, Sir Jacob said: “Well, I would certainly encourage him to do so.
